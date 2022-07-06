Viola Davis' The Woman King Trailer Shows The Oscar-Winner In Full Badass Mode

Viola Davis is many things.Oscar winner. Dramatic powerhouse. And Amanda freaking Waller in the DC Cinematic Universe. But few would confuse the 56-year-old Davis as a badass physical warrior ready to take down opponents as the chosen weapon of an African tribe. That will teach us for ever doubting this woman’s ability. Viola Davis will play The Woman King in a warrior epic directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, and the first trailer just arrived with one mission: to kick your ass towards the back of the room. Strap in.

Remind me never to declare war on any African state that is protected by these women. And these warriors actually did exist, as Gina Prince-Bythewood’s upcoming action-drama The Woman King is based on actual soldiers of Dahomey Amazons who fought on behalf of the Kingdom of Dahomey, a West African kingdom that was located where the current country of the Republic of Benin can be found. Davis will play the army’s leader, Nanisca, who is ordered by King Ghezo (John Boyega) to defend their land against colonizers.