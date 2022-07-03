Viral TikTok Trend Has Minions Fans Seeing The Movie In Suits, And Universal Responded

Young people are headed to theaters en masse for one 2022 new release film in a pretty weird way. With over a decade of time having passed since the original release of Despicable Me, members of Gen Z who were the original targets of the franchise are showing up to the new origin film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, in full suits as part of a viral TikTok trend. And Universal while has responded, some theaters aren't happy.

The Minions franchise has spanned a good portion of Gen Z’s childhood years, and many young people in that age group are showing up in style to see Minions: The Rise of Gru. In a viral TikTok challenge, large groups of friends are flocking to theaters in full suits to see the film, and it’s quite the sight to behold. Check out one TikTok , where dozens of young adults can be seen meeting up to watch them film:

Honestly, it looks like what I would imagine a cult meeting would look like if it were held after prom night. Universal seems to dig the look, though, because they responded with a "job well done" via their Twitter account. Here is their loving message of appreciation:

to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you. 🫶July 1, 2022 See more

There's a pretty great reason for Universal to be thrilled with this interesting development. Minions: The Rise of Gru is killing it at the box office , and while the film is targeted toward children ( and also, interestingly enough, fans of The Office ), it’s making a killing off of former kids as well.

As happy as the studio is, some theater managers are evidently less thrilled with the themed display. One TikToker who participated in the trend actually got kicked out of the theater after police were called. Check out the video below, where people in suits can be seen moshing at the front of a theater:

They weren’t the only participating group of moviegoers who were kicked out of the film, as another TikTok shows a large group of suit clad theater patrons getting kicked out by a theater manager. Check it out:

I find it hard to believe that a group of people who can pull off a single file line like that could get so unruly, but the TikToker did have his phone out recording a film, so who knows! It’s safe to say that some theater managers are totally over the trend, though, with one even posting a warning that they will not be admitting anyone in “formal attire” to screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru:

literally 1984 pic.twitter.com/pC38RPicX0July 2, 2022 See more