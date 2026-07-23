Alan Ritchson's New Action Movie Has Almost No Dialogue, But The Critics Won't Shut Up About It
Do critics think Motor City works?
Alan Ritchson has been highly sought after since blowing up on Reacher, but before a new, best-yet season of the hit Prime Video series hits the 2026 TV schedule next month, we’ll have the chance to see (but not hear) him on the big screen. Motor City is a new action flick, and if you’ve ever wished you could have all brutal fights with none of the cheesy, testosterone-fueled banter, this may be the pick for you.
Potsy Ponciroli’s Motor City is virtually free of dialogue, making for a pretty unique crime thriller set in 1970s Detroit. Alan Ritchson and his co-stars — Ben Foster, Shailene Woodley and more — may not have had a lot to say, but the critics won't shut up about the movie.
Steve Pond of The Wrap calls it a “hyper-adrenalized revenge thriller” that replaces conversation with a variety of noises and fun needle drops. Pond says:
Even without the dialogue, Owen Gleiberman of Variety says Motor City delivers love, violence and suspense. Audiences are tasked with interpreting the characters’ looks and gestures, making this movie a “true immersive cinematic experience.”
Anzhe Zhang of Slant also calls it immersive, particularly when the soundtrack matches the action on the screen. Not limited by the restraints of a traditional story, The 2026 movie release is “exhilaratingly alive throughout its set pieces.” Zhang rates it 2.5 stars out of 4 in his Motor City review, writing:
Other critics, however, grew tired of the dialogue-free gimmick, with David Rooney of THR calling the exercise “overstretched.” Alan Ritchson still brings gravitas to the project through his hulking physical presence alone, the critic says, but the supporting cast is lacking depth, and the flick is overall “rendered a bit silly by its silence.” Rooney continues:
Jesse Hassenger of AV Club gives it a C, agreeing that Alan Ritchson is well-suited for the “strong and silent” character of John Miller. While the intent was ambitious, Motor City was unable to shed its clichés. Hassenger’s review reads:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Critics are definitely intrigued by the choice to silence Motor City’s characters, but they’re iffy on the end result. The movie has a score of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, and I’ll be interested to talk about what moviegoers think of Alan Ritchson’s latest when it hits theaters on Friday, July 24.