Vin Diesel Shares Video From Fast Forever Set Thanking Fans For Their Patience

The Fast and Furious movies has been occupying the big screen (and theme parks) since back in 2001, so it's already been well over two decades of the action/adventure property. Following Fast X's ending, fans have been looking forward to the 11th and final movie of the beloved IP. But Fast Forever has taken a long time, and Vin Diesel recently posted a video from the set thanking the fandom for their patience. Hey, that's what family is for!

What we know about Fast Forever has been limited, but fans are excited to see how Dom and the rest of the crew conclude their story... especially after the Fast X credits scenes brought back multiple characters. But cameras are finally up, and Diesel took to his Instagram to share a video of love for the fandom. Check it out below:

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While hardcore Fast and Furious fans might be looking to the background to try and glean what might be going on in the eleventh and final chapter in the franchise, it's also heartening so see how much the Guardians of the Galaxy director appreciates the audience. Moviegoers have grown up with Dom Toretto and the rest of The Family, and are seemingly invested in Fast Forever despite the wait.

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With a car (appropriately) in the background, Vin Diesel shared how much it's meant to have the support of the Fast and Furious community over the years, but especially in the wait since Fast X hit theaters. In his words:

I just wanted to take a second to say thank you. You guys are the best audience in the world, best fans in the world. You've been patient to the industry, you've been patient to the studio, and you've been patient with me over the past 3 and a half years we've been grinding. To try and make the most amazing finale.

Fast X (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) planed some thrilling narrative seeds, which is a big reason why the wait for the next movie has felt so long. At the end of the movie Gal Gadot's Gisele surprisingly appeared, and is the latest seemingly dead character who has turned up alive. But the cherry on the top was Dwayne Johnson, who returned to to the flagship series after starring in his spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

Later in the same clip, Vin Diesel shared even more love for the fans, saying:

One thing I know is that I can feel your support. And that means the world to me. So let me get back to this filming. And just know I hope to make you all proud.

The pressure is definitely on for Diesel and company to land the plane, and give the Fast and Furious saga a satisfying ending. The franchise has come a long way over the years, going from a movie about street racing to a full-blown action extravaganza. I mean, they even went to space. So it should be fascinating to see what the final adventure ends up being, and if the whole Family survives.