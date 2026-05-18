Fast & Furious’ Jordana Brewster Reveals Her ‘Biggest Wish’ For Fast 11 (And I’m Right There With Her)

It’s been a few years since a Fast & Furious film raced into cinemas, though it finally seems that the eleventh and final installment in the car-centric saga is officially on track. With that, franchise lead Vin Diesel and the cast are looking towards reprising their respective roles. Series veteran Jordana Brewster also seems to be looking forward to playing Mia Toretto again. However, Brewster also has one big desire when it comes to that final movie – which is called Fast Forever – and, personally, I really hope this comes to pass.

Brewster recently reunited with some of her F&F cohorts at the Cannes Film Festival, where The Fast & the Furious was screened in honor of its 25th anniversary. At some point during the festival, Brewster sat down with Variety and discussed her time with the franchise as well as its impending final film. On a previous occasion, the fan-favorite actress shared her hope for Fast 11 to take the series back to its “roots” in the LA street-racing scene. During this recent chat, though, Brewster said her “biggest wish” involved Mia:

In the final one I would like to harken back to the first one. Mia gradually became more and more passive. I want her to drive her story and not react to everything else around her. Agency, that’s my biggest wish.

Mia – the younger sister of Diesel’s Dominic Toretto – appears in the vast majority of the films, though the size of her role varies by movie. In many cases, Mia can be ancillary to the main action and, as Brewster notes, she mostly reacts to what’s linked to the danger her brother and the other members of their “family” get into. The character does have a fun fight scene in Fast X (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription), but even that serves as her simply “reacting” to what occurs around her.

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With all of that in mind, I can certainly see what Brewster means about wanting more for Mia and, over the years, the star has been candid about having to “fight” for more material. It would be great to see Mia really get in on the action again as she’s done in the best Fast & Furious movies. To that point, the Heart Eyes alum spoke about her appreciation for Mia’s role in 2011’s Fast Five (which some fans think is the best F&F movie):

She’s helping them figure out what’s next and jumping off buildings and leading the guys as they’re pulling a safe through the streets of Rio. It is literally being a part of the action and not just standing by.

Of course, there’s more to Mia than her ability to drive fast cars and kick butt whenever necessary. She’s also a mother to two children she shares with Brian O'Conner (who was played by the late Paul Walker). It would seem that’s another aspect of Mia’s characterization that Brewster would also like to see more of:

There is something so hard about parenting boys. I’d love to see how she handles that, especially with all this gentle parenting. I’d love to see Mia lose her stuff on her kids. Hardcore, stripped mom dealing with teenagers.

Jordana Brewster seems to be an ardent fan of this franchise herself as evidenced by her willingness to share her own hopes for it. During a previous interview, she didn’t hold back her hope that the long-rumored, all-female Fast spinoff would still come to fruition. She also revealed several years ago that she wanted Fast alum Eva Mendes to return as Monica Fuentes. While I’d be down for all those developments, let’s just hope that right away, Mia gets her due in Fast Forever, which hits theaters on March 17, 2028.