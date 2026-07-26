After The White House Called Out Alan Ritchson, He Got Honest About Being ‘Loud And Proud’ About His Convictions

While Alan Ritchson has been working as an actor for some time now, he’s truly reached (no pun intended) a new level of stardom in the past several years. Ritchson has been open about seeking to be authentic as his celebrity status grows, and that includes being honest about his political leanings. The highly sought-after Reacher star recently shared his brutally honest thoughts on politicians and the Epstein Files. The White House later called him out and, since then, Ritchson has also shed light on why he’s open about his politics.

Ritchson recently spoke about politics during a podcast interview, noting that he’s not a “loose cannon” when it comes to sharing his political beliefs. The actor just referred to himself as an “exception to the rule” that sees celebrities being hesitant to talk about the government. Eventually, the Playdate alum mentioned the Epstein Files and questioned where they were. From there, he also suggested that the files were being protected by “pedophiles.”

During his address, Ritchson didn’t specifically name any politicians, but he did mention someone who had “has the keys to the nuclear [powers].” He also added that said person is“all up into 13-year-olds” and should “go to jail.” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson later released a statement that was shared with Entertainment Weekly and, in it, she said the following:

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Just as President Trump has said, he’s been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein. And by releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and calling for more investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, President Trump has done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him.

Ritchson has not formally responded to that particular statement from the White House, as of this writing. However, as mentioned, he did address his tendency to be open about politics in general.

Alan Ritchson Shares His Take On Being Honest About His Political Standing

More recently, Ritchson has been promoting a myriad of projects, with his latest being the well-reviewed action movie Motor City. The star also appeared at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend to