Wait, Is Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams In Evil Dead Rise?

Evil Dead, which debuted more than 40 years ago, has cemented its position as one of the most highly regarded horror movies among fans of the genre. The red band trailer for the franchise's fifth installment, Evil Dead Rise, suggests that the movie will deliver ample amounts of disturbing chaos and gore and be a worthy successor to the previous movies. Though it looked as if the newest installment was ditching the cabin in the woods and the franchise’s iconic hero Ash Williams (played by Bruce Campbell ), the film’s director Lee Cronin says the fan-favorite actor with the chin does make a small cameo in Rise. And after hearing what the filmmaker had to say about it, one has to wonder if Ash is indeed appearing.

Lee Cronin discussed his new movie with NME and revealed how the beloved Bubba Ho-Tep star came to be a part of another entry in the franchise. The director admits it’s a blink-and-you-’ll-miss-it cameo, even going so far as to issue a cash prize to fans who can spot it. But that aside, what really stands out about these comments is what he teased in regard to the identity of Bruce Campbell's character in Evil Dead Rise. Cronin told the publication:

Bruce came over to Ireland when we were working on the sound and I asked him if he would do this teeny, tiny, little cameo for me. And the fun part is, that’s not necessarily Bruce Campbell playing someone else – that could very well be Ash Williams.

This revelation will surely send longtime Dead devotees into a frenzy, giving way to speculation about what his potential return could mean for the film and the franchise. If he is indeed meant to be Ash, it would mark the first time the actor has taken on the part he popularized since he officially retired the character back in 2018.

Should that be the case, there are several things that would need to be considered. Will he have a significant role moving forward, or if Rise is successful and there are subsequent outings in the series, would Ash make brief appearances as a simple homage to the franchise’s legacy? Or perhaps the fan-favorite hero won’t return at all, and Bruce Campbell (executive producer on the movie) will remain retired in the role. The Army of Darkness star has yet to confirm or deny his involvement in Rise. However, the mere possibility of Campbell's return in any respect is sure to excite horror fans everywhere. I know this horror hound, for one, is very pumped about the possibilities for the Evil saga moving forward.

According to the official summary of Evil Dead Rise, the upcoming horror movie will take place in an urban setting, as a woman faces the daunting task of safeguarding her nieces and nephews from their demon-possessed mother. This premise aligns with the Spider-Man alum's previous comments about the film, in which he suggested that it would introduce a new playing field for the franchise.