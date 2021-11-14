Walt Disney World Being Sued Over Rise Of The Resistance And Claims The Idea Was Stolen

When Disney World introduced fans to the Rise of the Resistance ride , many felt they had been transported to a galaxy far, far away. Despite some logistical hiccups during the COVID era , the attraction has earned rave reviews from many Star Wars and theme park enthusiasts. However, it appears it may now be facing a legal challenge. Raven Sun Creative has sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts on the grounds of patent infringement.

According to Florida Politics , Raven Sun Creative owns a patent for technology that coordinates videos with a vertical-moving trolley, allowing those who ride it to feel as though they are moving within the environment they see on the screen. Their lawsuit claims that Rise of the Resistance ride uses the same technology without permission. It alleges that in 2014, Raven Sun submitted a detailed proposal for the technology to Disney Imagineers but that Disney reportedly passed on the idea.

In March 2020, Raven Sun Creative contacted the company to inform them they had infringed on their patent. In November of that year, Disney eventually indicated that that it would not be paying for the alleged infringement. Ultimately, the situation led to this recent lawsuit, which was filed on November 9, 2021.

What Happens During The Rise Of The Resistance Ride

The aforementioned technology used in Rise of the Resistance doesn’t come into play until the end of the ride. However, t does mark one of the most thrilling moments in the lengthy immersive attraction, where the queue to board the ride makes up a significant part of the experience. The premise is as thrilling as fans might expect. Set at a Resistance base at the Black Spire Outpost, when guests -- cast as Resistance recruits -- join the line, they learn from a transmission from Rey that a group of Resistance agents, including Finn, are on a Star Destroyer on its way to the Batuu system. The base the recruits are at is no longer safe, and they must be transported to meet up with General Leia Organa.

Guests encounter many scenarios and set pieces that should be familiar to Star Wars devotees on their way to the ride itself. Via hologram and video screens, they encounter everyone from Poe Dameron and his X-wings to the Star Destroyer, where they are interrogated by Kylo Ren and General Hux about the location of the Resistance base. Then, after being rescued by fellow Resistance fighters, they’re led to a First Order Fleet Transport.

The ride itself takes guests on a thrilling escape to Batuu, with an R5 astromech droid and Lieutenant Bek leading the way. They evade capture by probe droids and stormtroopers, sneak past life-sized AT-ATs and make it to the Star Destroyer bridge, where they witness the Resistance fleet attacking the ship first-hand and narrowly escape Kylo Ren. After safely making it into escape pods, where the trolley-and-screen technology named in the lawsuit is utilized, they launch with a controlled drop. Through the attached video screens, guests watch as the pods fly over the Black Spire Outpost before making a crash landing. It’s almost like living through a mini Star-Wars movie: