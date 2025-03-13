Spike Lee Has Seen Sinners, And He Shared An A+ Message For Ryan Coogler That Has Me Even More Hyped For The Vampire Movie

Fans are already crazy excited for the scares ahead like Until Dawn, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and more. But, the highly-anticipated movie I absolutely want to see in theaters no matter what is Ryan Coogler’s transition to horror in the vampire flick Sinners . As if we weren’t psyched enough already for the upcoming horror film , director Spike Lee has seen it, and he’s got a lot of A+ responses to say.

While everyone else has to wait for Sinners to premiere in April, Spike Lee was really lucky that his pal Ryan Coogler invited him to see his upcoming movie recently at IMAX. By the time the end credits rolled, the Crooklyn filmmaker took to Instagram to give his A+ review, and now I want to move Sinners to the top of my watchlist:

I Just Had The Greatest Experience Of Watching A Film In Years. My Brother RYAN COOGLER Invited Me To Experience His New Film SINNERS (In IMAX). His Magnificent Artistry As A Storyteller Iz On A Annudder’ Level. And Y’now Brother MICHAEL B. JORDAN Did His “THANG,THANG” ,Da Performances, Cinematography,Production Design,Costume Design,Original Score,Songs,Visual Effects Are DOPE And What Else Ya Want❓

Wow! With Spike Lee praising all of the elements that make a movie a masterpiece, now I’m craving to see Sinners more and more. The American filmmaker should know what makes an excellent moviegoing experience. He is the man responsible for movies we’re still talking about today, like Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, Da 5 Bloods, and more. So, it’s clear he knows magnificent filmmaking when he sees it.

There are so many reasons to be excited for Sinners. We’ve seen Ryan Coogler delve into biopic dramas with his debut Fruitvale Station, sports dramas like the first two Creed movies, and Marvel movies like Black Panther. But this will be the first time we see the Oscar-nominated filmmaker blend horror and period genres into one movie. Coogler said his supernatural horror movie was “more exciting” to film compared to Black Panther in terms of seeing an original story and characters. Compared to a movie being based on a true story or comic, a nuanced plot means audiences will have no idea what’s coming to them. Not to mention, we get to see vampires make their way in a 1930s Jim-Crow era, which is authenticity at its finest.

Based on Spike Lee’s rave review, I’m already getting vibes that Coogler will receive the same praise that Jordan Peele received when he made his horror debut with Get Out. The Honorary BAFTA Award recipient continued to say more great things about Sinners that’s hyping me up:

Sat Next To Ryan And His Lovely Wife ZINZI COOGLER (Producer) During The Screening And I Was Acting Like I Was Courtside At Da World’s Most Famous Arena-MADISON SQUARE GARDEN And We’re Kickin’ Da Celtics In Dat Green Ass🏀😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Word Iz Bond I Haven’t Felt This Way In A Movie Theatre In A Minute. Last Thing I Told My Brother Ryan’ He Really ,100,Tapped Into Our Ancestors On This Joint’. AND DAT’S DA BLACK CINEMATIC POWER,TRUTH,RUTH.YA-DIG❓SHO-NUFF

There’s nothing like sitting next to the filmmaker responsible for giving you “the greatest experience” in a theater. I’m sure watching the flick at IMAX must have brought the chill factor to a whole new level. You should know that Sinners’ lead, Michael B. Jordan, has seen Spike Lee’s post, and he’s got an A+ response of his own:

OG!!!! 🫡🫡

Yes, take it from the OG to let audiences know what movie they need to get tickets for. Spike Lee sure is a fan, and he’s not afraid to show it in his Instagram post posing by the film’s post with Ryan Coogler below:

