Watch Glen Powell And The Twisters Cast Employ John Stamos, Al Roker And More For Their Latest TikTok Dance

Ok, the Twisters cast has fun. The natural disaster sequel to ‘90s classic Twister has been out in the world for a week now, and as the film’s official TikTok account can attest to, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos just successfully danced their way through a press tour.

After the trio went viral earlier this month for doing TikTok’s trending dance of the moment, Charli XCX’s “Apple,” Powel, Edgar-Jones and Ramos put out a whole montage of themselves dancing with various famous people all over. Check it out:

In the new video, the three Twisters leads brought it to Miranda Lambert’s original song for the movie’s soundtrack “Ain’t In Kansas Anymore,” and they did it with a ton of recognizable names. Can you spot them with Live With Kelly And Mark’s married couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Today With Hoda & Jenna’s hosts, Al Roker, James Bay and … John Stamos?! Yes, they did that.

It’s quite the grind to go on all the talk shows, along with turning up to theaters to make appearances, why not make it a honky tonky of sorts? Fans are loving the video, too. Here’s what some viewers said about the video in the comment section:

Clearly fans are loving it whenever these three decide to bust a choreographed move together. It all started with that time when Daisy Edgar-Jones posted a video of herself with Ramos and Powell doing the “Apple” dance in the name of Brat Summer. Check out the video that has reached over 9 million views:

This cast has a lot to dance about, too. Over the weekend, Twisters blew away expectations when it opened to $80 million to start , making it the third biggest movie debut of 2024 (domestically). It’ll have a lot bigger competition this weekend as Deadpool and Wolverine stands to be one of the most high-profile 2024 movies .

Even so, Twisters is definitely going viral for a number of reasons, including its wildly thrilling 4DX theater experience . Plus, Glen Powell brought his own dog, Brisket, to the premiere, along with sharing that the dog was adopted during the making of Twisters to help him get through a breakup.

So the people want a sequel for Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos, especially if it includes some form of dance sequence! Whether we get that or not, it’s a blast to see these cast-mates having a good time together dancing their press tour away.