I Just Learned Glen Powell Adopted His Adorable Dog During Twisters To Help Him Get Through A Breakup, And Be Still My Beating Heart

Glen Powell is living a life of accomplishment being a box office king with the surprise success of Anyone But You , the Netflix-dominated movie Hitman , and Twisters which had an exceptional opening weekend . Powell also found success in a new bundle of joy in his life in the form of a terrier-poodle mix dog named Brisket. It turns out the Texas native adopted his adorable dog during his time on Twisters to help him through his breakup which is giving me all kinds of feels.

With the Top Gun: Maverick actor not in a relationship or having kids of his own at the moment, he still decided to give his parenting skills a whirl by adopting a cute pupper named Brisket . There’s nothing like “1.5 pounds of raw power” to keep you company with all kinds of lovable happiness. Once you learn the full story of the Hidden Figures actor taking in this ever-adorable rescue pup, you’ll be experiencing a lot of cuteness galore.

Glen Powell Adopted Brisket While Working on Twisters

During his interview with EW , Glen Powell revealed he adopted his terrier-poodle mix, Brisket, from the Labelle Foundation while filming the new movie Twisters . Powell explained what motivated him to adopt a dog during this time and his answer is incredibly heartwarming:

I was going through a breakup at the time and was in the middle of Enid, Oklahoma, and I had always wanted a dog. It was something I thought about a lot, but it was somewhere in this coffee shop in Enid.... I don't even know how to describe it, I just had the desire to be a father.

Oh, be still my beating heart! While we don’t know for sure the relationship Glen Powell is talking about, I wonder if it's the one he had with Gigi Paris which ended in April 2023. The rumor mill was going into a frenzy when online gossip circulated that Glen Powell and his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney were allegedly dating on the set of their rom-com while with other people. In the midst of all of those rumors, he and his then-girlfriend Gigi Paris broke up which showed him the challenges of having a relationship in Hollywood when everything goes public. Fortunately, dogs have an uncanny gift of providing unconditional love and loyalty that’ll stay with you always.

The Challenging Adoption Process of Brisket

After following a lot of dog and rescue organizations on Instagram, Glen Powell came across Brisket’s photogenic face and he was sold. With the adoption process being a bit challenging, he reached out to any friends associated or followed the Labelle Foundation who would be willing to support him:

I literally messaged saying, 'Please put in a good word for me.' I sent them a heartbreakingly depressing video of me why I needed this dog.

With all of the support Glen Powell got, he was able to adopt the dog of his dreams. This made the excited Powell take the weekend off filming Twisters to pick up his little pup from Los Angeles. You can find a short Instagram video of our interview with Glen Powell proudly talking about Brisket’s activities on the set of Twisters:

Brisket’s Role on the Set of Twisters

The Stuck in Love actor didn’t take his new dog dad role lightly when he adopted Brisket. Compared to always leaving him at home during the filming of Twisters, he instead brought the little ball of fur to set and I don’t think anyone was complaining:

He was crate training and all that stuff, so he was crying through the night. I felt like literally a new father, where I wasn't sleeping while shooting this movie. But Brisket would just kick it with every department head, and he would sit in my chair and just sleep. I had the most adorable picture of Brisket in my Twisters chair at the rodeo. But he really became sort of a set mascot on that movie. It's just adorable.

If I was holding onto this dog in between set breaks, there’s no way I could concentrate on returning to filming. If you want to get an idea of the satisfying effect the “set mascot” had during the summer disaster flick, take a look at these Instagram photos of Brisket with the cast of Twisters and prepare to swoon:

It may be tough going through a breakup, but Glen Powell got through it by adopting his little terrier-poodle mix Brisket who he couldn’t wait to bring to the set of Twisters. With such a star presence on set, I hope that the Homeward Bound rumor of Brisket being a lead becomes a reality.