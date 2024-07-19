The Boys Season 5: What We Know So Far About The Final Season

SPOILER WARNING: The following article gives away details from the Season 4 finale of The Boys, so unless you all caught up, make like a human fixing to take on a Supe and proceed with caution.

As fans of the series should already expect by now, The Boys Season 5 is surely going to be the most important and diabolical chapter to the Amazon Prime original TV show set in a world in which superheroes are real and are anything but super behind closed doors. The fourth season of showrunner Eric Kripke’s TV show based on the non-DC or Marvel comic from Garth Ennis and Darrick Robertson ended with some crazy and brutal twists and turns that already have us eager to see what comes next and when we will be able to see it.

Unfortunately, it's going to be some time before The Boys Season 5 premieres, but we can let you in on what we do know about the series return so far in the following guide.

As far as we are concerned, The Boys is one of the most essential reasons why Amazon Prime is one of the best streaming services to subscribe to, but we cannot tell you when the show will return to the platform as no official premiere date has been announced for Season 5 yet. But based on Kripke’s comments related to the production (more on that later), it'll likely be more than a year from now, or possibly 2026. We'll have to wait and see.

Who Will Be In The Boys Season 5 Cast?

There have been no official announcements regarding who from the Boys cast is set to return for Season 5, but we can make some inferences based on who survived the events of the latest finale.

Billy Butcher — whose arc is a main reason I praised The Boys Season 4 — made himself into a Supe, ensuring Karl Urban’s return, and killed Victoria Neuman, making it less likely that Claudia Doumit will return.

Laila Robins’ Grace Mallory also suffered a tragic fate, but, we did not lose any more of our titular anti-supe vigilantes — namely Jack Quaid’s Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Erin Moriarty as Annie “Starlight” January, Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko, and Tomer Capone as Frenchie.

On the Vought side of things, Antony Starr is probably coming back as the unstoppable Homelander, alongside Chace Crawford as The Deep, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, Colby Minifie as Vought CEO Ashley Barrett, and newcomers Susan Heyward as Sage and Valorie Curry’s Firecracker.

I am sure we have also not seen the last of Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train and Cameron Crovetti as Ryan, as well. Plus, a post-credit scene teased that Soldier Boy could return, as played by Jensen Ackles, and Paul Reiser already confirmed to Collider that he is reprising The Legend.

The Boys Season 5 Will Be The Final Season

We established at the beginning of this article that The Boys Season 5 is going to be the series’ most epic and important chapter and the reason it because it will be its last. After the season was officially renewed by Amazon Studios, Kripke personally made the announcement that the hit show was approaching its final curtain call on his X account. He even mentions in the post that he always envisioned a five-season run for the show since the beginning and would later tell Variety that he was “trained on five acts,” which reflects his decision to step down as Supernatural’s showrunner when he did.

What The Boys Season 5 Will Be About

It is a little too early to expect any specific details about what will take place in The Boys Season 5, but if the Season 4 finale is any indication, things are only about to get worse for our titular heroes and the world.

The episode’s final moments see Hughie, MM, and Kimiko abducted by Vought, while Frenchie is put in a trance to go willfully, but Annie luckily gets her powers back just in time fly away and make an escape. Meanwhile, the newly V’d up Butcher, having intercepted the Supe-killer virus from The Boys, has gone rogue, supposedly with intent to unleash the virus himself.

While that would mean bad things for Annie, Kimiko, Ryan, and anyone else with powers, it would also finally see the downfall of Homelander, who is only more powerful now that Neuman’s death and Bob Singer’s arrest has led to the presidential appointment of Stephen Calhoun, who enacts martial law and deputizes The Seven. Plus, the aforementioned post-credits sequence hints that the now comatose Soldier Boy will play a role in Season 5, which will also be set up by what takes place in Gen V Season 2, much like how the spin-off’s first season set up Season 4’s virus plot. It is anybody’s guess, however, how this saga will come to conclusion.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In The Boys Season 5

So far, each season of The Boys has been told in eight episodes. Also according to Kripke’s Variety interview, Season 5 is upholding tradition with one final batch of eight chapters.

The Boys Season 5 Starts Shooting November 2024

It is still going to be a little while before we can witness the hit Amazon Prime original superhero TV show’s conclusion in The Boys Season 5, but at least we know it will not be long before the cameras start rolling. In his previously mentioned interview with Variety, Kripke revealed that the final chapter is currently being written and there are plans to start production in November 2024 and conclude in the the middle of next year.

Another The Boys Spin-Off Is Also In The Works

The Boys is just one of many series set in its chaotic universe dominated by corrupt costumed avengers — the others being the aforementioned coming-of-age thriller Gen V and an eclectic anthology of animated shorts called The Boys: Diabolical. However, there is another spin-off on its way called The Boys: Mexico.

Deadline reported in November 2003 that the new series, taking place south of border, comes from the mind of Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who wrote one of 2023’s best DC movies, Blue Beetle, and will be executive produced by Diego Luna and Gael García-Bernal. The following May, Kripke told EW that The Boys: Mexico still has a while before it comes to fruition, but that he is excited by its prospects.

Watch The First Four Seasons Of The Boys

We know that you are already pining for the arrival of The Boys Season 5 — Or Gen V Season 2, or The Boys: Mexico — but at least you can enjoy the series’ epic first four seasons with an Amazon Prime subscription while you wait. Don’t forget, there is also the premiere season of The Boys: Gen V, the entertaining shorts from The Boys: Diabolical, and plenty of other shows similar to The Boys to check out.

We are looking forward to seeing more from the “VCU” when The Boys Season 5 and other related projects come about. Until then, you’re fucking welcome.