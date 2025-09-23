Weapons Director Zach Cregger’s Comments About A Prequel Are Going To Please Horror Fans

Spoilers ahead for Weapons.

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, to the joy of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies in recent years have come from wholly original concepts, such as Zach Cregger's Barbarian (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription), and this year's megahit Weapons. There has been chatter about a possible Weapons prequel forming, and Cregger's latest comments offer a thrilling update about that project.

Weapons was one of the summer's biggest hits, and has once again shown the wild profitability of scary movies. Fans have been crossing their fingers for an upcoming horror movie explaining Aunt Gladys' backstory, and the acclaimed filmmaker recently spoke to ComicBook about it. He teased that prequel's progress, offering:

I have the story and that’s kind of all I can say. I haven’t written the script, but I have the story.

Say less and take my money. I loved Weapons and Barbarian, so I have full faith in what Zach Cregger can do in the genre. And while the Aunt Gladys prequel doesn't have a script yet, the fact that the filmmaker has worked out its story is a huge step forward. And I'm hyped for more of Amy Madigan's character, and to learn exactly how she started using blood magic.

Weapons' format focused on a handful of characters, slowly giving the audience context and information about the supernatural force gripping a town. It's arguably one of the best A24 movies, so it makes sense that the studio might want to make it into a bonafide franchise with Cregger's developing requel.

Amy Madigan's Gladys is the villain of Weapons, as it was revealed that she wasn't really Alex's Aunt. Instead she's some sort of which, who used her powers to control his parents and manipulate him into helping her procure the 17 missing kids.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Of course, there are still a ton of questions about how this all works. How did she get that mystical tree? What illness is she fighting? How does it work when she feeds on the souls of people? These are all hopefully going to be answered if/when a Weapons prequel is filmed.

While Cregger's Resident Evil movie will keep him busy, it's thrilling to learn that he's also developing another Weapons movie. The timeline of when we might see this potential prequel remains to be seen, but since the story is nailed down hopefully the writing process can begin next.

Given how little we know about Glady's background, Cregger should be able to take his possible Weapons prequel in just about any direction he wants. All I know is that i'll watch any horror movie that filmmaker brings to life.

Weapons is still in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. And I can't wait until it ends up on streaming and I can re-watch this hit horror flick over and over again.