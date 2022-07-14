We're Co-Hosting A Screening Of The Exciting New Horror Movie Barbarian With AMC At San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is an annual greeting space for genre fans to learn more about anticipated projects in superhero, sci-fi, fantasy, thriller and horror content. It covers movies, television, streaming, comics, and everything in between. And it’s going to be live, in-person, for the first time in years! CinemaBlend and AMC Theatres wanted to do something special to commemorate a return to San Diego, and we want YOU, the fans, to be a big part of it!

Pennywise the Clown himself, Bill Skarsgard, is joining Georgina Campbell and Justin Long for the new horror movie Barbarian. And we will be hosting a FREE screening of the film on Friday night, July 22, at AMC Mission Valley. We are partnering with 20th Century and AMC Theatres to offer this exclusive, early opportunity to see what is already a buzzy and anticipated thriller. The exclusive Barbarian screening is part of the AMC Thrills & Chills program, which specializes in horror offerings.

Click this link to reserve free tickets to the Barbarian screening in San Diego on Friday, July 22.

We know the basic premise of Barbarian, and it sounds chilling. Georgina Campbell plays a young woman who arrives at an AirBnB thinking she has it to herself, only to learn that a guest (Bill Skarsgard) already has it occupied. It’s late. They acknowledge it’s a mix up. They’ll handle it in the morning. Only, the evening is NOT going to go the way that they intended.

Get a sense of the terror that awaits these two in the Barbarian trailer that dropped recently. Could this be one of the best horror movies of all time?

From what we are being told, the trailer for Barbarian doesn’t even come close to hinting at what is in store for the people in the movie, as well as the people in the audience. Which is why we know that seeing it in a theater packed with horror fans at San Diego Comic-Con will be the ideal setting to take in a screening like this. People head to San Diego to get hyped for exciting new projects just like this, and so watching it in that atmosphere will be tough to top. So make sure that you are grabbing tickets to the CinemaBlend and AMC Theatres exclusive screening of Barbarians by clicking that link above and RSVPing.

We will be covering the best of San Diego Comic-Con all next week, including updates from the Marvel Studios panel, the latest on both Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, reports from the new Paramount movie Dungeons & Dragons, which kicks off the Comic-Con festivities with a Hall H panel on Thursday, and tons of fun interactive activities. Stay on CinemaBlend during all of Comic-Con for the latest news.