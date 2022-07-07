Dwayne Johnson Revealed Major Black Adam Plans For San Diego Comic-Con, So Get Hyped, DC Fans

San Diego Comic-Con is shaping up to be a significant information dump for comic-book fanatics. Early, it was confirmed that Marvel Studios was planning a return to Hall H, even though Disney has its own D23 celebration set up in Anaheim in September. Not one to be outdone, Warner Bros. and DC also made it known that they will be attending the first in-person San Diego Comic-Con in years by bringing a panel dedicated to Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam to town.

⚡️COMIC-CON EXCLUSIVE ⚡️FINALLY… The Man in Black COMES HOME TO COMIC-CON ⚡️BLACK ADAM⚡️JSA: JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA DIRECTOR: JAUME COLLET-SERRA SATURDAY JULY 23rd. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA COMIC-CON HALL H 6,000 STRONG 💪🏾⚡️I’ll see you then…LGF. BA⚡️ pic.twitter.com/FIVt81HsFVJuly 7, 2022 See more

The Rock is the ultimate hype man. All he needs to do is say, “See you in San Diego,” and you know that his fans, and the fans of the DC cinematic world, would pack the Hall. But he did drop some additional teases into that fantastic video from his gym (which, I’m not sure he ever leaves), by alerting his Twitter followers:

Look, you guys know me. You guys know that any time I do an event like this, my main goal and objective is to always create something so special and unforgettable for you guys, the fans. And I think we’re lining up an incredible Black Adam appearance. Black Adam is bringing gifts for all of you. And I’m also bringing The JSA. The Justice Society of America. … You guys know how Comic-Con works. Hall H. Saturday, July 23. All 6,000 tickets are going to go just like that, so get there early. I will see you then!

This makes sense, from a programming point of view. Scan the list of Upcoming DC Movies , and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam leads the charge for the superhero pack. True, there is also DC League of Superpets, which (ironically), The Rock is also a major part of , so maybe he throws that animated movie a bone with some promotion from the Hall H stage. But thanks to a recent shuffling of the decks. Black Adam received an October 21 release date , and Shazam: Fury of the Gods shifted back to December 16, meaning that a post-credit scene in The Rock’s movie could act as a great tee-up for Zachary Levi’s anticipated sequel.