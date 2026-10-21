Wondered What Dakota Johnson And MGK Have In Common? An Insider Spills The Tea

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, going back to classic Hollywood pairs to modern ones like Zendaya and Tom Holland. Often times when famous people couple up it goes viral, and the same can also be said for breakups like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's. Recently the latter has been linked to Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson, and an alleged insider made some bold claims about what's happening behind the scenes.

MGK and Fox continue to coparent, and now there are rumors he's finally dating someone else. Namely Johnson, with someone reportedly close to the pair speaking to People about the burgeoning romance. The source says that they allegedly have the "same dry and dark sense of humor", and frequently make each other laugh. The unnamed insider also claimed they're trying to keep things private, saying:

They have been out on dates that people don’t know about because there aren’t any photos.

Unfortunately, trying to keep things under wraps is easier said than done. In fact, photos of Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly from earlier in October have already arrived online. They're not great images, but seem to hint that they're seemingly seeing each other.

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MGK and Johnson reportedly met at Taylor Swift's star-studded wedding, and have been casually seeing each other since then. The same alleged insider offered more about why they're seemingly taking things slow. They were quoted saying:

They both really like each other and have been seeing each other more frequently. They haven’t put a label on their relationship yet, but they’re growing closer every time they hang out.

This marks the first time in a number of years that the "bloody valentine" singer has been linked to anyone but Megan Fox. That former couple made countless headlines during their relationship, which may be why he and Johnson are attempting to guard their privacy. Of course, this is easier said than done when both members of the reported couple are wildly famous celebrities.

As previously mentioned, MGK's previous relationship was fodder for plenty of wild reports. Megan Fox claimed they drank each other's blood, and the former pair often went viral for the ways they showed affection, as well as their wild Halloween costumes. Fans noticed when Fox deleted their photos together back in 2023, and there were rumors that there were infidelity issues. They ended up getting back together and announcing Fox's pregnancy, but ended up once again splitting up before their baby was born. There are still some shippers hoping they reunite, but that seems more unlikely if he's dating someone else.

Only time will tell what happens between Machine Gun Kelly and Dakota Johnson, but both of their careers continue to thrive. That includes his new music, and Johnson's role in Verity as part of the 2026 movie release list.