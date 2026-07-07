A Word Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Guests Kept Using To Describe Their MSG Wedding Surprised Me

When I think about a wedding taking place in Madison Square Garden with a thousand guests, words that come to mind are massive and extravagant. While both those are likely true, there’s actually a different word a few of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guests kept using to describe this event that felt like a royal wedding of sorts, and it’s a surprising one.

So, Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos were at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on July 3. Then, the following morning, they shared some details about it during GMA’s broadcast . All three of them agreed that the ceremony was very “intimate,” and the explanation as to why began with Roberts saying:

We can confirm that Stevie Nicks did perform. But it really was intimate. Wasn’t it, guys?

Yeah, intimate is not the word I would have expected here. Madison Square Garden is not an “intimate” venue, and let’s all remember that after Swift and Kelce got married, a billboard lit up right outside The Garden that read “JUST&T MARRIED.” It was a ginormous event, and the guest list for this wedding proved that the space was warranted. However, Stephanopoulos did address that point, saying that for MSG, the wedding was “intimate.”

As intimate as it could possibly be given it was in Madison Square Garden, and really this garden inside The Garden. It was just so beautiful. It’s hard to imagine that a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and so intimate.

Considering the details we’ve learned about Swift and Kelce’s wedding – including the fact that Adam Sandler officiated it (and gave the couple the advice to “keep kissing” ) and the couple had favors that featured a lyric from “Blank Space” on them – I can totally see how they transformed MSG into a personal space. Apparently, that meant it was “intimate” too.

Between making the venue look like a garden and also inviting their friends and neighbors alongside the various A-listers, they really were able to make it very intimate, as Robin Roberts noted:

Because they had their neighbors, their high school friends, it was like any wedding you would attend.

We do know Swift’s childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, was in attendance, and it’s no secret how close Kelce is with his friends from his hometown. So, it makes perfect sense to me that the guest list featured a wide variety of folks, including their “neighbors” and “high school friends.”