As Dating Rumors Swirl Around Dakota Johnson And MGK, A Source Speaks About What’s Really Going On

When two celebrities start spending time together, especially two from different worlds (so to speak), it’s no surprise that fans would immediately become invested. So it feels par for the course that the internet is buzzing after Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and Dakota Johnson were seen together in New York City heading into Taylor Swift’s apartment. While fans have continued to speculate about what’s happening between these two, an inside source allegedly knows what’s really going on.

Said insider recently spoke to People , saying that Johnson (36) and MGK (36) hit it off when they both attended Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Madison Square Garden wedding back in July. The romantic occasion was a perfect place for the two to connect, and, supposedly, they clicked right away. The source claimed things just started as a friendship, but it has started to evolve and the duo are enjoying spending time together. Additionally, the insider dropped these sentiments on where the pair reportedly stand:

[They] started off as friends and were texting often, but now they’re spending more time together. It’s a very new start, but they’re smitten with each other right now.

While at first, this pairing felt a little random, it would make sense. The Materialists star has dated musicians in the past, from Role Model, who she recently split from in the last couple months, to Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who she was with for years . Meanwhile, MGK -- whose real name is Colson Baker -- has also been connected to actresses in the past, most prominently with Megan Fox. He and Fox had an on again/off again relationship from 2020-2025, and the two share a daughter together.

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Baker and Johnson may be "smitten," as this source claims, but the insider also was quick to set the record straight. The source made it clear that this is still a very new situation and the superstars have yet to define their relationship, alleging:

They haven’t put a label on their relationship yet, they are just seeing where spending time together will take them.

While this should all be taken with a grain of salt, it would track, especially considering both stars have understood the weight that starting a relationship in the public eye has. It can get rocky fast so, if MGK and Johnson really are taking their time and enjoying getting to know each other, that would be a smart move.

Honestly, I’m also still not over the reported rendezvous at Taylor Swift’s apartment. Was Swift home at the time? Or was she spending time in her Kansas City home with Kelce? Were they there by themselves? Did Johnson have to ask Swift to have a potential date with a rockstar at her apartment? Why did she choose her friend’s apartment? These are all questions I’m sure we will never get the answer to, but I still am ever intrigued by the choice. I guess Swift has historically written about many romantic dalliances, and maybe it felt like the perfect place to chase a spark.

We'll have to see if this alleged relationship between Dakota Johnson and MGK develops into something more. In the meantime, fans can catch Dakota Johnson in her upcoming book-to-screen adaptation , Verity, which is one of the buzziest movies on the 2026 movie schedule and is set to hit theaters on October 2. You can also check out Machine Gun Kelly’s latest mixtape with Wiz Khalifa, Blog Era Boyz, which is currently streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.