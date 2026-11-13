MGK And Dakota Johnson Were Spotted At 2 A.M. (And I Wish They’d Just Confirm The Rumors)

Ever since the Golden Age of Hollywood, people have been obsessed with celebrity couples. Nowadays, some of the hottest pairs include Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Zendaya and Tom Holland, both of whom got married over the last year. Lately, another reported couple has been turning heads, namely Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly, who have been rumored to be dating since back in September. They were recently spotted at 2:00 AM, and I wish they'd just confirm the rumors at this point.

It's been a few months of Johnson and MGK hanging out, and fans are starting to get invested in this burgeoning couple. The latest update comes to us from DeuxMoi, which posted photos of the two celebs leaving a recording studio in LA at 2:40 AM. They were shown walking hand in hand, and fans are all-in on this pair. But when are they going to finally confirm that they're together?

The Fifty Shades star reportedly loves Machine Gun Kelly's dark sense of humor, and the pair are shown smiling in the new photos. Insiders also claim Johnson loves how authentic he is, and their budding relationship is definitely turning heads. Add in late nights and paparazzi photos, and folks are definitely shipping them. In addition to the late-night recording session, People also reported that they were spotted at a booth in The Tower Bar & Restaurant at the Sunset Tower Hotel this week.

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The pair have both made plenty of headlines due to their romantic history, which might be influencing why they've been seemingly taking things so slow. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox went viral for the way they showed affection for each other, including drinking each other's blood. They had a number of breakups and reunions over the years, with some fans still hoping they might get back together. For now they're existing as co-parents, opening up the Grammy-nominated recording artist to see new people.

As for Johnson, she famously dated a number of celebrities including Coldplay's Chris Martin, Last Man Standing actor Jordan Masterson, and musician Role Model/ Tucker Pillsbury. Given the fact that both of these celebrities' dating history is so readily available with one Google search, perhaps this is why they're taking things slow and attempting to keep their relationship private.

Of course, this is easier said than done. Machine Gun Kelly and Dakota Johnson are both recognizable celebrities, and paparazzi have seemingly been following them around quite a bit. Still, they haven't officially confirmed their relationship or posed together at any public events/ red carpets.

Professionally, both of these celebs have been crushing it as of late. Machine Gun Kelly wrapped up his Lost Americana Tour earlier this year, while Dakota Johnson recently celebrated the release of Verity as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll have to see if they end up sharing the screen together, and (more importantly) if they come out as an official couple. For now, fans are definitely paying attention to every update.