Megan Fox Drops Post With Cryptic Caption And Deletes All Her MGK Photos In The Middle Of The Night. Fans Think He Was Caught Cheating

Megan Fox is perhaps the queen of the Instagram caption , oftentimes nodding to popular pop culture properties, or doing what she does best: trolling internet trolls. But sometimes her cryptic captions are meant to more than amuse. And that’s what fans think is happening after Fox made some major changes to her social media in the middle of the night. Mainly, Machine Gun Kelly is nowhere to be seen, and fans think that was a very bad sign.

The mom of three started dating MGK in the middle of the pandemic after working with him on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. She then got engaged to the “Bloody Valentine” singer just over a year ago. Her Instagram used to be peppered with looks at nights out the two shared together, including photos where they went full cosplay as Legend of Zelda characters earlier this year. But no more. Her feed looks like that of a single woman.

In addition, Megan Fox actually shared a brand new post in the middle of the night that seems to point at the fact that she and Machine Gun Kelly are done and probably for good. You might be distracted by her outfit at first (seriously, how does it stay up?), but if you scroll through the thread, you’ll see her burning a letter.

Fans are also pointing out her caption seems telling, as the actress wrote, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” a nod to Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” from her album about discovering and struggling with her own partner cheating, Lemonade. Online, a lot of fans were seemingly just preparing for bed when they saw her Instagram and now are hedging there was some cheating involved.

A lot of folks seem to think the move was a smart one for the Expendables 3 actress, and seemed to particularly enjoy the drama the letter burn provided.

Many, many other commenters simply seemed happy to see that Megan Fox is single again.

And while Fox literally just deleted all her pics of MGK a few hours ago, some are hoping she's already single and ready to mingle again, and have another lothario in mind for the Transformers star. (Though it's worth noting Pete Davidson's also taken right now.)

The 36-year-old actress has not officially confirmed the break-up at this juncture, nor has Machine Gun Kelly. The "Blonde Don" still had photos of Fox up on his own social media at the time of this writing.

What Happened In The Days Leading Up To Megan Fox's Possible Break-Up Post?

This all happened fast. The two were seen together at the Grammys and an afterparty just last weekend. Then, just five days ago, Megan Fox gushed over Machine Gun Kelly’s “humility” over his Grammy nominations, sending a long-winded message about how much growth she had seen in the 32-year-old actor and musician. Literally her comment was so nice, and seemingly showed how invested she was.

Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you. Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award.