‘Much Better This Way.’ What Megan Fox And MGK’s Relationship Looks Like Amidst New Romance Rumors
A co-parenting update amidst those Dakota Johnson sightings.
For the past couple of years fans have had a lot of questions about the nature of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s on-off relationship — particularly after the two announced late in 2024 that Fox was pregnant with their first child together, only to break up a month later. Now, there’s speculation that MGK has begun dating Dakota Johnson, so what does his relationship with Fox look like now?
Where Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s Relationship Stands Now
It seems that Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) and Megan Fox have officially closed the door on the possibility of a romantic relationship, as they allegedly realized how “toxic” they could be together. A source told US Weekly:
We’ve certainly come a long way from Megan Fox calling MGK her “twin flame,” saying she manifested him into existence. At one point, they considered themselves two halves of the same soul and engaged in blood-drinking rituals.
That chapter is reportedly behind them now, as they focus their energy on 18-month-old Saga Blade. An insider claimed:
Saga Blade Colson was born in March 2025 — three months after Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox broke up for the last time. There have definitely been questions about whether they could rekindle their romance over the past year. MGK apparently would stay at Fox’s house occasionally, but it was only to help with the baby.
Sources say he wanted to get back together, and in March the rapper raised eyebrows with his flirty comments on her Instagram page, but by April, things had apparently “blown up again” between the two. The parents allegedly had agreed to not share photos of Saga publicly. MGK posted several photos of the baby, however, and despite the fact that his hand was covering her face, that was reportedly the “last straw” for Megan Fox.
Machine Gun Kelly Is Reportedly Getting Close To Dakota Johnson
Lately, though, it appears Machine Gun Kelly has started to move on. The Mainstream Sellout artist apparently met Dakota Johnson at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July, and the two have been talking since.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
They were seen earlier this month having what appeared to be a low-key date night at Swift’s Manhattan penthouse, and Dakota Johnson also reportedly traveled to Italy to support Machine Gun Kelly as he walked in the Vogue World: Milano show at Milan Fashion Week.
Dakota Johnson — who will appear in Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” music video as well as the highly anticipated erotic thriller Verity when it hits the 2026 movie calendar next week — knows people are going to speculate about her love life, and that doesn’t seem to bother her.
It will be interesting to see how this develops and if it changes the reported co-parenting dynamic that MGK has with Megan Fox.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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