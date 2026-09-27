‘Much Better This Way.’ What Megan Fox And MGK’s Relationship Looks Like Amidst New Romance Rumors

For the past couple of years fans have had a lot of questions about the nature of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s on-off relationship — particularly after the two announced late in 2024 that Fox was pregnant with their first child together, only to break up a month later. Now, there’s speculation that MGK has begun dating Dakota Johnson, so what does his relationship with Fox look like now?

Where Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s Relationship Stands Now

It seems that Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) and Megan Fox have officially closed the door on the possibility of a romantic relationship, as they allegedly realized how “toxic” they could be together. A source told US Weekly:

[MGK] will always love Megan and have a soft spot for her [but he] gave up on pursuing a romantic relationship with her several months ago. They both know they have toxic tendencies and it’s much better this way.

We’ve certainly come a long way from Megan Fox calling MGK her “twin flame,” saying she manifested him into existence. At one point, they considered themselves two halves of the same soul and engaged in blood-drinking rituals.

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That chapter is reportedly behind them now, as they focus their energy on 18-month-old Saga Blade. An insider claimed:

Megan and MGK are done and only communicate about their daughter and coparenting logistics.

Saga Blade Colson was born in March 2025 — three months after Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox broke up for the last time. There have definitely been questions about whether they could rekindle their romance over the past year. MGK apparently would stay at Fox’s house occasionally, but it was only to help with the baby.

Sources say he wanted to get back together, and in March the rapper raised eyebrows with his flirty comments on her Instagram page, but by April, things had apparently “blown up again” between the two. The parents allegedly had agreed to not share photos of Saga publicly. MGK posted several photos of the baby, however, and despite the fact that his hand was covering her face, that was reportedly the “last straw” for Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly Is Reportedly Getting Close To Dakota Johnson

Lately, though, it appears Machine Gun Kelly has started to move on. The Mainstream Sellout artist apparently met Dakota Johnson at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July, and the two have been talking since.

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They were seen earlier this month having what appeared to be a low-key date night at Swift’s Manhattan penthouse, and Dakota Johnson also reportedly traveled to Italy to support Machine Gun Kelly as he walked in the Vogue World: Milano show at Milan Fashion Week.

Dakota Johnson — who will appear in Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” music video as well as the highly anticipated erotic thriller Verity when it hits the 2026 movie calendar next week — knows people are going to speculate about her love life, and that doesn’t seem to bother her.

It will be interesting to see how this develops and if it changes the reported co-parenting dynamic that MGK has with Megan Fox.