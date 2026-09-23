More Dakota Johnson And MGK Rumors Are Swirling Since They’re Hanging Out Again

It’s normal that celebrity relationship gossip swirl around certain stars and, as of late, two particular A-listers have been garnering some significant attention. Dakota Johnson and MGK (the artist formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly) have been at the center of dating rumors. Of course, as of this writing neither one of them confirmed nor denied that there’s something between them. That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning, however, and it just started back up again after the two were both spotted at a major event.

MGK (36) – whose real name is Colson Baker – recently took to the runway as part of Milan Fashion Week's Vogue World 2026 show. For the event, the rapper sported a neon orange Byblos jumpsuit, which was paired with black sneakers. As noted by E! News, Baker was watched by some esteemed people, including former Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and Oscar winner Mikey Madison. Most notably, though, Johnson (36) was also seated amongst the bigwigs watching the “My Ex's Best Friend” performer.

That, of course, in no way confirms that Johnson and Baker are an item, though this is an interesting coincidence, considering they were recently spotted together ahead of the fashion show. Earlier this month, the two were seen in New York near Taylor Swift’s apartment, before they reportedly headed to a hotel. Apparently, Baker and Johnsson became acquainted after meeting at Swift and Travis Kelce’s “intimate” wedding at MSG back in July.

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Since then, insiders have dropped claims about what’s really going on between MGK and Johnson. It’s been alleged that they “started off as friends and were texting often” but have now reached the point where they’re “spending more time together.” Along with that, though, they purportedly “haven’t put a label on their relationship yet” and are simply “seeing where spending time together will take them.” This “very new start” for the pair comes after their involvements in other high-profile relationships.

The Madame Web star has been linked to a few famous men over the past several years. She was mostly notably in a long-term relationship with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who she began seeing in 2017. Johnson and Martin eventually became engaged but, by 2025, it was reported that they’d split up. By early 2026, Johnson reportedly began a relationship with another singer-songwriter, Role Model, which apparently ended after only a few months.

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Meanwhile, in 2020, MGK started dating Megan Fox, who he met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Fox and Baker became engaged in early 2022, though by 2024, it was confirmed that they’d called off the engagement. Later that year, though, the Transformers actress confirmed she and MGK were expecting their first child together. That baby – their uniquely named daughter, Saga Blade – was born in March 2025. While it was alleged that the proud parents might get back together, sources denied that (and claimed they’d also hit a rough patch in their co-parenting relationship).

Those curious about the true nature of MGK and Dakota Johnson’s relationship will just have to wait and see if they confirm or deny anything. Until that happens, I wouldn’t be surprised if rumors continued to swirl around them.