Megan Fox And MGK Have Apparently Been Co-Parenting ‘Really Well Together,’ But Will They Get Back Together? A Source Drops Claims

Megan Fox and MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) have been broken up for some time now, though they remain linked by the fact that they have a child together. This past March, 39-year-old Fox welcomed uniquely named baby girl Saga Blade Fox-Baker. Since then, the actress and her 35-year-old rockstar ex have been co-parenting their child. Insiders alleged that MGK and Fox were co-parenting well, and that supposedly continues to be the case. However, does that mean the two are ready to rekindle their romantic relationship?

In recent months, MGK has been opening up about the dynamic he currently has with Megan Fox. The singer has praised Fox as a mother and admitted that she, like other mothers, has really been in the “rougher trenches” when it comes to raising baby Saga. A source who recently spoke to ET (as seen on Instagram) gives the impression that the “Cliché” performer holds more than admiration for his former partner. The unnamed individual alleges that he wants to patch up their romance as co-parenting continues:

MGK still hopes to reconcile with Megan, but they're taking things day by day. They have been spending quality time together and focusing on their family as a whole.

There have been more than a few rumors swirling around the Midnight in the Switchgrass stars in recent months, with a bevy of insiders weighing in on the prospect of them getting back together. Fox and Baker took a trip to Costa Rica earlier this summer and, after the fact, an insider alleged that everything is feeling “normal” for them again. However, they apparently weren’t eager to “put a label” on their dynamic. Regardless of that, this latest source went on to allege to ET that things are going swimmingly:

Megan and MGK have been co-parenting really well together. They want to set a good example for the kids - you can have a good parenting relationship despite their issues in their romantic relationship.

Following Saga Blade’s birth, a lot has been alleged about how co-parenting has allegedly been impacting Megan Fox. A source claimed that Fox’s continued association with Colson Baker has been putting a strain on both her personal life and professional endeavors. That assertion, however, should be taken with a massive grain of salt. For the most part, insiders seem to align in their claim that Fox is “keeping up a wall” while raising her child alongside her ex and isn’t looking to jump back into a relationship right away.

The artist formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly may be giving props to the Jennifer’s Body star for her parental skills, but sources have claimed that he’s also been putting in work. A source alleged earlier this year that MGK – who also shares 16-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker with his ex, Emma Cannon – has “completely changed” and has been helpful since the new baby was born.

All in all, we just aren’t privy to the specific details of MGK and Megan Fox’s relationship, at this point. It is, at the very least, cool to hear Baker’s sentiments about Fox (some of which were just shared on The Jennifer Show), which would suggest that he’s grateful to have her as a co-parent.