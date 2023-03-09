What Does Neve Campbell Think Of Scream VI? Skeet Ulrich Reveals Conversation With His Co-Star

What’s your favorite scary movie? This line of dialogue is forever linked with the Scream franchise, and that title is also the answer for many horror fans out there like me. Moviegoers have been treated to two new sequels, which have been released in quick succession. Scream VI is the first movie of the franchise without Neve Campbell, but what does she think of the new slasher? Scream OG Skeet Ulrich revealed his talks with his iconic co-star about this new flick.

Scream fans out there were super disappointed when it was revealed that the sixth movie would be the first without Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, with the actress citing a pay dispute as the reason behind her departure. But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t seen Scream VI, with Billy Loomis himself Skeet Ulrich recently telling People about her reaction. As he put it,

We were together over the weekend at a convention. She loves it; she loves what we've done. There were just business things as a businesswoman that are important to her, and we all stand behind her.

How sweet is that? While Neve Campbell had to do what was right for her and her family, it looks like there’s no hurt feelings over how the Scream franchise moved on without her presence. Of course, I’m hoping this means she could return for a possible sequel, as long as a new deal is made for the iconic scream queen. Fingers crossed.

Skeet Ulrich’s comments might be a relief for Scream fans out there, who had mixed feelings about seeing the sixth movie without Neve Campbell’s protagonist. Mainly because she seemingly approved of the sixth flick. It’s almost hard to imagine the franchise without Sidney Prescott, but that’s exactly what the new movie from Radio Silence is. Although the reviews for Scream VI have been super positive , it seems the filmmakers have cracked that code.

The last two Scream movies were the first to come out since the death of legendary filmmaker Wes Craven , so the pressure was on to deliver. Luckily directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are superfans, who crafted two movies heavily connected to the originals. That includes Skeet Ulrich returning as Billy Loomis via hallucinations from new final girl Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera). Other legacy characters have also been included in the fun, including Scream 4 ’s Judy Hicks and (most recently) Hayden Panettiere’s return as Kirby Reed .

While fans were bummed that Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI, she received a ton of support from cast members, both new and old. That includes OGs like Jamie Kennedy and Matthew Lillard , as well as the new school like Melissa Barrera and Jasmin Savoy Brown. It sounds like everyone involved really respects Campbell, which is why I’m hoping a return happens sometime in the future. We’ll just have to see if Paramount green lights another sequel.