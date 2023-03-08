Scream VI Reviews Are Here, And The Critics All Seem To Agree On The Latest Ghostface Sequel
What's your favorite scary movie?
When Ghostface was reawakened last year by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, it had been over a decade since the previous Scream movie was released. Fans of what is one of the best horror movie franchises don’t have to wait nearly that long for a new dose of twisty, campy gore, as Scream VI is already headed to theaters. First reactions to the latest installment were promising, and box office predictions are pretty high, so if you haven’t already been drawn in by the creepy marketing campaign, maybe the reviews will give you some clarity on whether or not this movie should be part of your weekend plans.
Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding all reprise their roles as Ghostface’s sibling survivors, along with Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox (but no Neve Campbell), as the story moves from Woodsboro to New York City. Let’s get straight to what the critics have to say, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Scream VI. Our own Corey Chichizola rates the film 4.5 stars out of 5, calling it a “game changer” that exceeds all expectations. He continues:
Amelia Emberwing of IGN rates it an “Amazing” 9 out of 10, saying that while the movie isn’t perfect, it hits all the right emotional beats by highlighting the newly dubbed Core Four and dialing the brutality up to 11. From the review:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting rates Scream VI a perfect 5 skulls out of 5, saying not only does the latest sequel ramp up the thrills, kills and humor, but it also brings the heart. The critic says:
Christian Zilko of IndieWire isn’t quite as enamored with the new sequel, grading it a B+, but he calls it a massive improvement from the 2022 installment and says it’s proof that there is hope for Ghostface post-Wes Craven. In the critic’s words:
JimmyO of JoBlo also calls the film “Amazing,” with a 9 out of 10 rating, saying New York is an excellent replacement for small-town Woodsboro, and audiences are in for a bloody good time. More from the critic:
Despite the movie’s surprisingly long runtime, the critics seem to be in agreement about what Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have pulled off here. Will this movie solidify Scream as the best horror franchise ever? You can add your own opinion to that argument when Scream VI hits theaters on Friday, March 10. In the meantime, refresh your memory with some of the franchise’s best kills and take a look back at the villains behind every Ghostface so far.
