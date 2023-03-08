Scream VI Reviews Are Here, And The Critics All Seem To Agree On The Latest Ghostface Sequel

When Ghostface was reawakened last year by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, it had been over a decade since the previous Scream movie was released. Fans of what is one of the best horror movie franchises don’t have to wait nearly that long for a new dose of twisty, campy gore, as Scream VI is already headed to theaters. First reactions to the latest installment were promising, and box office predictions are pretty high , so if you haven’t already been drawn in by the creepy marketing campaign , maybe the reviews will give you some clarity on whether or not this movie should be part of your weekend plans.

Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding all reprise their roles as Ghostface’s sibling survivors, along with Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox (but no Neve Campbell ), as the story moves from Woodsboro to New York City . Let’s get straight to what the critics have to say, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Scream VI . Our own Corey Chichizola rates the film 4.5 stars out of 5, calling it a “game changer” that exceeds all expectations. He continues:

The thrilling twists start as early as the opening kill sequence, and continue until Ghostface's identity is finally revealed. Add in the terrifying scare sequences, and the result is a thrilling unrelenting, moviegoers experience. Overall, Scream VI is a sharp and chilling new twist on the franchise, full of genius-level surprises.

Amelia Emberwing of IGN rates it an “Amazing” 9 out of 10, saying that while the movie isn’t perfect, it hits all the right emotional beats by highlighting the newly dubbed Core Four and dialing the brutality up to 11. From the review:

Emotions and brutality are at an all-time high in Scream 6, setting it up to be the best sequel in the franchise yet. Though it does ultimately fumble the reason for Sidney Prescott’s absence, RadioSilence has officially proven that there’s a future for the franchise with or without its original final girl by giving us strong connections to the new Core Four.

Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting rates Scream VI a perfect 5 skulls out of 5, saying not only does the latest sequel ramp up the thrills, kills and humor, but it also brings the heart. The critic says:

Scream VI is leaner, meaner, and more exhilarating in every way. Everything is meticulously thought out and well planned, from Easter eggs to formerly dormant franchise plot threads. The entire cast and crew are firing on all cylinders, resulting in a well-crafted, incredible thrill ride you’ll want to revisit again and again. It succeeds as a standalone slasher on its own merits, but the conversations it’s having with the franchise itself create a razor-sharp gamechanger for legacy sequels.

Christian Zilko of IndieWire isn’t quite as enamored with the new sequel, grading it a B+, but he calls it a massive improvement from the 2022 installment and says it’s proof that there is hope for Ghostface post-Wes Craven. In the critic’s words:

While Scream VI still features its share of meta humor, it leaves no doubt that this universe is now fleshed out enough to support an infinite number of sequels that aren’t parodies of industry trends. And the film’s ability to shine without the involvement of Craven (who died in 2015) is a clear sign that the Scream series can afford to lose any of its key players if it’s smart about replacing them.

JimmyO of JoBlo also calls the film “Amazing,” with a 9 out of 10 rating, saying New York is an excellent replacement for small-town Woodsboro, and audiences are in for a bloody good time. More from the critic:

Scream VI is a massive surprise. It’s tense, scary, and fun, and I was happy to engage with the new players involved. The filmmakers impressively take over where Kevin Williamson and the late, great Wes Craven finished off. It’s a pleasure to witness the meta-slasher series thrive once again. You will thoroughly enjoy the newest installment if you are a Scream fan. While the kills aren’t over the top per se, you’ll see a Ghostface get all sorts of brutal. Perhaps the most brutal in the series. Seriously, this time around, they take STAB to a whole new level.