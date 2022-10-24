What [SPOILER]'s Cameo In 'Black Adam' Could Mean For DC

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS MASSIVE SPOILERS FOR “BLACK ADAM.” Do not watch until you have seen the movie.

DC’s “Black Adam” (starring Dwayne Johnson) marks Henry Cavill’s long-awaited return as Superman. Cavill shows up in the suit in the film’s end credits scene, and it teases a big future for the beloved character. However, Cavill’s return also brings up a lot of questions regarding the future of the DCEU (Man of Steel 2?) and the Snyderverse. In this video, CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell and CinemaBlend Head of Video, Hannah Saulic, discuss what this could mean for DC in-depth, with spoilers!

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro / Spoiler Warning

01:42 - What Happens In The ‘Black Adam’ End Credits Scene

06:35 - What Does Cavill’s Return Mean For The Future of DC Movies?

16:00 - Are We Restoring the Snyderverse?