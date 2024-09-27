George Clooney’s Kids Have His Love For Pranks, He And Amal Reveal How Often It Happens At Home

Fans of George Clooney look to be enjoying his entry on the 2024 movie schedule , the Apple Original Film Wolfs. With the one-week theatrical run coming to a close, the new film will be open to an even wider audience that’s ready for some more Clooney-esque comedy. He might have some competition in that field though, as his twins with wife Amal Clooney are apparently taking after their dear old dad.

As ET caught up with the couple at the 3rd annual Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards, Mr. Clooney’s history of pranking friends and colleagues came up. As they were chatting on their way into the New York City gala, an inquiry of whether their twins Alexander and Ella have taken that mantle up themselves. Which left Amal with the floor to provide the following answer:

My son has access to Hollywood-grade props, like fake cockroaches and mice. And he now has a 3D printer. So I can’t tell you the things I’m finding under my documents, under my pillow. And when Alexander executes the pranks, and George sees it, he just looks at him and he’s like, ‘Son, I’m so proud of you.’ Amal Clooney - ET

Let’s be honest: this Academy Award winner and seasoned heartthrob is very serious about this sort of thing. A story from the other side of the coin just so happened to occur when George Clooney was furious over a Brad Pitt prank that saw the Ocean’s 12 crew mistakenly told to basically ice him out on set.

So when he chimed in with his own admission that both Alexander and Ella are budding artists of mischief, that pride lets you know that things haven’t tipped over into the realm of “too much” just yet. Of course, by the time that possible revival of Ocean’s 14 is in the works, who knows where things will be at that point?

As Ella and Alexander Clooney are currently 7 years old and messing around with 3D printers, that seems to be a rather advanced level of prankery for someone who isn’t even a decade old. Today they’re dealing in fake mice and cockroaches, but in a few years time they might try something on a level of audacity similar to that time George Clooney used Brad Pitt’s stationary to prank Tom Cruise.

That's a prospect that'll more than likely have school administrators checking every letter they get from the family with extra scrutiny. Come to think of it, did George Clooney check that recent Ocean's 14 script and make absolutely sure it came from an official source?

Comedy is certainly one of the family businesses in the Clooney household, and that’s something we’re all reminded of as Wolfs makes its streaming debut! Those of you with an active Apple TV+ subscription can now enjoy George Clooney’s on-screen reunion with Brad Pitt in writer/director Jon Watts’ cunning crime comedy.