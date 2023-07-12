Of Course Tom Cruise Flew To Four Cities In 24 Hours To Surprise Mission: Impossible Fans At Screenings

Stunts are part of what makes a movie like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One a potential crowd pleaser. However, that’s not where Chrisopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise stopped when it came to literally pleasing some crowds ready to watch the latest entry in this franchise of action movies. Because of course Cruise and his Mission director visited four cities within the course of 24 hours, just to surprise fans at their early screenings.

A whirlwind tour of Toronto, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Miami took place recently, as the Cruise/McQuarrie charm offensive took its show on the road. In the exact order listed above, those Mission: Impossible boys hit those destinations, and put together the clip reel of their journey. You can see the whirlwind trip for yourself down below:

While some people get their fill of flying by making their way to only one of those destinations, Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie hit up four separate major locations on the east coast in a marathon of merriment. Keep in mind, this all happened not too long after the Mission: Impossible 7 cast toured various nations of the world to attend several premiere events.

And as McQ himself highlights in the video to prove it, reaching the final stop of Miami came roughly 12 and a half hours after beginning this grand tour. Though when it came to popping up at these random venues, our traveling titans opted for some low-key threads. So if anyone thought they were getting Hayley Atwell levels of premiere glam , that wasn’t exactly the case. Then again, that wasn’t the point of these Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One appearances.

A massive gala premiere represents a way different kind of mission than showing up to thank the fans who showed up to a theater near their relative location. Though Tom Cruise still looked sharp at these pop-ups, as did Mr. McQuarrie, it wasn’t about showing off. It was about showing up and showing gratitude to those who have probably been with the series since the beginning of Ethan Hunt’s M:I story .

As this goodwill tour more than likely winds down in the coming week, it’s pretty amazing to see just how much Tom Cruise has stumped for other summer movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer. Channeling the sort of gesture he put into the world when Tenet was first released at the beginning of the pandemic, the man hasn’t stopped expressing his love for the cinematic experience.

And he probably never will, especially when the results include wholesome, meme-worthy shots such as this one taken from the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One promo above:

(Image credit: Paramount)