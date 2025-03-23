Mirror, Mirror On The Wall, Who’s The Fairest Popcorn Bucket Of Them All? Snow White, That’s Who

A war has been waged within the movie business, and I’m not talking about any kind of battle for the box office. What I’m referring to is the continued onslaught of competing popcorn buckets. In recent years, studios have seemingly been going to great lengths to provide audiences with creative reciprocals for the popped snack food. There have been some truly impressive buckets, just within the past several months, to be honest. But, this weekend, Snow White’s takes center stage, and it may just be the fairest of them all.

The much-talked-about Snow White remake generated much buzz ahead of its debut on the 2025 movie schedule for a myriad of reasons. I’d argue that the popcorn bucket should be an even bigger point of discussion when it comes to this latest Disney film. The impressive bucket that AMC Theaters is offering is shaped like a mining cart – topped with faux games – similar to the ones that seven dwarfs use in the live-action movie and its 1937 animated counterpart. It also comes in assorted colors, and you can check them out down below:

A post shared by AMC Theatres (@amctheatres) A photo posted by on

Now, those are pieces of merchandise worth owning! I have to be honest when I say that I’m not the greatest purveyor of popcorn buckets, but I’m tempted to grab one of those upon my next showing of Snow White. Of course, they don’t come cheap as, per AMC’s official website, they go for $36.99 a cart. That no small chunk of change for a bucket, but I’d argue that the price is worth it. Check out a better look at the trinkets by way of this post from X user @positionserapov:

Disney’s Snow White AMC Popcorn Buckets 🍎✨ pic.twitter.com/gUeaVaIDhLFebruary 1, 2025

I have to say, the House of Mouse has indeed been dropping some cool buckets so far this year. The company kicked off 2025 right with the unveiling of the Captain America: Brave New World bucket, which is a collapsible shield. Additionally, Disneyland is dropping a ‘90s-centric tub that pays homage to the beloved film A Goofy Movie. Still, other studios are getting it done, too, as the A Minecraft Movie bucket is adorable (to no one’s surprise).

What should be noted is that the bucket pictured above isn’t the only Snow White popcorn holder on the market. Regal also has one that takes inspiration from the chest infamous owned by the Evil Queen in the film. It’s not quite as grandiose as AMC’s, but it still looks like a great keepsake nonetheless:

A post shared by Regal Cinemas (@regalmovies) A photo posted by on

As for the film’s opening weekend, Snow White is currently No 1. at the box office. The Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot-fronted fantasy flick raked in $43 million domestically and, as it stands, the movie has earned around $87.3 million worldwide. It should be mentioned that the movie does have quite the budget, which is reported to be somewhere around $270 million.

I’d imagine that a number of moviegoers certainly scooped up some of those mine cart-themed popcorn buckets ahead of their showtimes. At this point, we can only speculate as to how Marc Webb’s latest film will make out by the time its theatrical run comes to a close. What I can say confidently, though, is that I don’t need to consult a magic mirror of any sort to determine the quality of those buckets.

Check out Snow White in theaters right now, and you can check on the availability of those popcorn containers at either AMC or Regal. Also, stream the film’s animated predecessor using a Disney+ subscription.