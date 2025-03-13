The Minecraft Movie Finally Got A Popcorn Bucket, And It’s Exactly As Adorable As You’d Expect

It’s dynamite!

Mid shot of Jack Black and Jason Momoa&#039;s faces as they stare down from the top of a cliff in Minecraft.
For those unaware, Minecraft is the next video game adaptation hitting the big screen. The live-action Minecraft movie has already wrapped and is set to hit the 2025 movie schedule in April, so it’s time to move onto more important things: the popcorn buckets. The gorgeous Wicked popcorn buckets and the viral NSFW Dune buckets are tough competition, but these Minecraft ones are pretty freakin’ adorable.

The Minecraft themed popcorn buckets have finally been revealed via @DiscussingFilm on X, and they did not disappoint–although I could have never anticipated one of the designs. One design is the classic TNT block, which if the wild Minecraft trailer is any indication, will most definitely play a role in Jack Black and other human cast members defeating the zombified piglins from the Netherworld (yeah, I’m confused too, don’t worry). And the second… well have a look for yourself:

I think they could have gone a lot of different ways with the block bucket, but the TNT is a fire pick. Unlike the cute, but nondescript Jurassic World Gyrosphere buckets, this Minecraft snack container is easily recognizable. Plus, it’s multifunctional after you eat your way to the bottom. It can hold anything, unlike the Moana nacho boat…props to them for the unique design though.

This second design threw me for a loop, I’ll admit. I had to look it up, so it’s a lot more niche than the TNT, and designed for the superfans. From its picture it looks like a zombie riding a chicken, and basically that's what it is. The technical game term for it is a chicken jockey, and it’s what happens when a baby zombie spawns onto a chicken. There’s about a 5% chance of this happening on the servers, but I’d say about a 100% chance of it happening in the movie given this popcorn bucket design.

However, you don’t need to know about chicken jockeys to enjoy this merch, and I can see a lot of parents unenthusiastically buying this wild contraption for their excited 7 year old. It also looks like you eat the popcorn out of the zombie’s head, and it’s about time they have a taste of their own medicine.

I’m not sure when exactly this trend of themed $25 dollar movie snack merch will end, but I do know it will be milked to its last cent. Hey, no one is forced to buy them. All I’m saying is if I buy that retractable Captain America shield bucket, you best believe I’m bringing it out for every Marvel movie I watch to get my money’s worth.

Be sure to catch the Minecraft Movie in theaters starting April 4 to see if any fan favorite gems like the chicken jockeys make an appearance, while you snack on popcorn from its head.

