Captain America 4 Just Dropped 2025's First Popcorn Bucket, And I Think The Competition Should Be Worried

The 2025 movie schedule is underway, and unfortunately this weekend’s debut of Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man doesn’t include a collectable concession vessel to commemorate its arrival. However it won’t be long before 2025 has its first snacking spectacle is here, courtesy of the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World.

With a first look at the cup/bucket combo now released into the world, I think this year’s competition in this field should be worried. It's a move that doubles down on cunning, as it lands with Brave New World tickets now officially on sale.

On top of these pieces themed after Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, there’s also a cool keychain giveaway set for the chain’s “Fan Event” screenings on 2/13. Get hyped, as this is what awaits you at the movies:

Get 🎟 NOW to experience Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmerica: Brave New World in #IMAX at #AMC on 2/13 and take home a heroic keychain! Check out our other #AMCTheatres exclusives like merchandise, collectibles, and more! https://t.co/HzpB3P50mM pic.twitter.com/3mfYXznuzoJanuary 17, 2025

Ok, so based on the wording and the design shown here, I’m impressed by two aspects of Captain America 4’s popcorn bucket. With a collapsible bucket acting as half of the equation, storage and cleaning shouldn’t be a chore. And though I can't confirm my assumption, the other angle I'm loving is that this bucket has a removable Cap shield to cover your snackage.

If that's true, it's another move as brilliant as Captain America: Brave New World's brisk runtime. Sam Wilson’s inherited Vibranium mantle would look make for a cool display piece, while also giving the audience a practical bucket component. It’s tactical, but also flashy - a combination that’s suited the Captain America saga thus far.

At the same time, I will concede that there is a missed opportunity to theme the drink cup after Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres variant of Falcon. This franchise has always seen the serving Captain America teamed with a partner they can trust in the heat of battle. Sam Wilson's suite is cool and all, but reflected the teamwork inherent in this MCU series would have been such an impressive move.

The closest promotion I can think of that matches the energy of this Captain America 4 double team has to be Gladiator II’s Maximus inspired bucket and cup . The folks at Marvel seem to have taken a page from the functionality of those wonders of Roman antiquity and improved them for comic fans.

I will admit that it’s early to consider potential competition for Captain America 4’s snack bar trinkets. Having said that, I would also wager a guess that Tom Cruise’s mysterious Mission: Impossible 8 popcorn bucket could be a strong contender. Although if Danny Boyle were to come out and announce a hypothetical 28 Years Later themed offering, my personal bias would put that in contention as well.