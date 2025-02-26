Disneyland Is Getting A ‘90s Throwback Popcorn Bucket Millennials Will Be All Over (And So Am I)

Popcorn buckets have more recently become a wildly popular trend at movie theaters, but they’ve been all the rage at theme parks for years. Popular popcorn buckets can generate lines usually reserved for full attractions, and the newest one coming to Disneyland resort is sure to get millennials excited. I don't even fit into the age group, and I still may have to try and pick this one up.

In March, Disneyland is running one of its After Dark events specifically dedicated to everyone's favorite day-glo era, and ‘90s Nite will include special attractions and meet-and-greets with characters who achieved major fame in the 1990s. Many characters from the old Disney Afternoon animation block will be on hand, and that definitely includes Goof Troop and the theatrically released A Goofy Movie. And when it comes to the snack bucket, expect to see Goofy’s son Max rocking his best Powerline costume, as seen below.

Unfortunately, if the Powerline Max popcorn bucket is so cool it makes you want to sign up to attend ‘90s Nite, you’re already out of luck. Both nights of the event have already sold out. The good news is that while some of the '90s Nite merch will be limited to the event alone, the popcorn bucket itself will be made more widely available after '90s Nite is over. The souvenir will go on sale later this spring, so anyone missing out now will have a chance later.

Making the bucket available in this way may also help tamp down on one of the less fun parts of the Disney merch space. Popular popcorn buckets are often hoarded by people who then try to sell them online, often at a considerable uptick for profit-making's sake. Making the bucket initially available as part of the After Dark Event, requiring the purchase of a not-inexpensive ticket, may help keep those resellers away, and the fact that it won't be a severely limited item may help keep eventual reseller prices down.

A Goofy Movie is one of those cultural touchstone films that largely applies to a certain generation. Even though I’m not technically a member of that generation, as I had nearly graduated high school when A Goofy Movie came out, the unabashed Disney fan in me knows the movie well. I’m also not even a guy who collects popcorn buckets, but I have to say this bucket is pret-ty cool. Maybe not Captain America’s Shield popcorn bucket cool, but still pretty unique, and I wouldn’t mind having one.

While there have been cases of Disney Parks popcorn buckets being so popular that they literally sell out, that doesn’t happen often, so there’s a good chance that once this one is made widely available in the parks, anybody who wants one will be able to get one. An exact release date outside of ‘90s Nite is unknown but with Disneyland’s 70th anniversary set to get underway in May, it seems likely that people planning to attend the celebration will be able to get their hands on it.

Of course, there will likely also be other popcorn buckets specific to the 70th anniversary that will also be available. People who like to collect theme park popcorn buckets, and those people are certainly out there, will likely have many chances to increase their collection over the next few months.