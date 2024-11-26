Why Are Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande Always Crying At Wicked Events? Ethan Slater Thinks He Knows

Films based off musicals are a tried and true subgenre of the entertainment world, with a number of movie musicals winning Best Picture at the Oscars. Rather than an offbeat musical, the latest addition to the genre is Wicked, which has made a ton of money at the box office. Those involved have been doing a ton of press for the film, but why are Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande always crying during Wicked events? Ethan Slater thinks he knows.

The Wicked cast list is led by Grande and Erivo, who have been promoting the film for months now. During a number of viral interviews, the pair have been shown breaking into tears as they discussed their bond, and what the project means to them. Grande's partner Ethan Slater (who also plays Boq) spoke on Today about how self-aware the two leading ladies actually are, saying:

They’re so funny. They’re both like, after a full day of junkets, ‘Well, we cried 100 times again. Everyone must be getting so annoyed.’ But I think it comes from a really genuine place.

There you have it. While the internet has been poking fun at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's emotionality while doing Wicked interviews, they seem to be aware of how much they're crying. But press tours are a notoriously long and grueling part of working on a film, so can we blame them for sometimes welling up?

Because the internet can't be stopped, Grande and Erivo have been memed countless times thanks to crying on the Wicked press tour. That's especially true for one viral clip where they're asked about queer fans "holding space" for the lyrics of "Defying Gravity."

Later in that same interview, Ethan Slater offered his perspective on that emotionality from his co-stars. In his words:

I think it’s an emotional process to dive into characters who go through such a journey. It’s been a really long and intense process. When you do that, you really bond with the people you’re around.

Points were made. The two Wicked movies were filmed over two years in the U.K., leaving the cast a ton of time to bond. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo ha to do particularly emotional work as Wicked and Elphaba, as the story is ultimately about those character's friendship. And unpacking that work and those characters time and time again while promoting the project likely brought up those feelings.

Since Wicked was split into two movies, the crazy thing is that Erivo and Grande are going to have go on another press tour in 2025. One can only imagine how many tears are going to be shed before the second film is finally in theaters next November.

The first Wicked movie is in theaters now. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.