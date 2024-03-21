Beetlejuice 2's Trailer Is Loaded With Easter Eggs, But Michael Keaton's Return Brought The Biggest Smile To My Face

It’s been over 30 years since the magic words have been uttered in theaters, but the legacy of Beetlejuice has endured. A new chapter is finally on the way on 2024 movie schedule, as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is finally in the can! Heading to theaters this September, we've now seen the first trailer for the return of the Deetz family and their would-be nemesis, and oh wow, is it good to see Michael Keaton back in action!

After much teasing, Warner Bros. has given the world its first look at footage from the long-awaited sequel, and it’s not hard to see where Michael Keaton’s enthusiasm for Beetlejuice 2 comes from. With tons of easter eggs bringing us back to the world of the 1988 original, it's the final reveal of this strange and unusual trailer that really hits home.

Obviously the largest reference is the moody, modern, trailer ready version of "Day-O," which, as promised by Catherine O'Hara, is a part of this new sequel's very fabric. But then seeing Miss Shannon's School for Girls and the covered bridge looking almost exactly the same since we last saw them in Beetlejuice is where the homecoming energy kicks in.

Which leads to Astrid (Jenna Ortega) presumably freeing Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) from the afterlife. I say "presumably," because we only really get one line of dialogue in this Beetlejuice Beetlejuice teaser. Although, frankly, that's enough for me to get excited, as that dependable Keaton charm is still going strong.

With what we know about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice being relatively scant until now, the way back into this seemingly enclosed universe wasn’t clear. Though part of the equation is, as teased by director Tim Burton, a “death in the family.” And just as the world may have speculated, the earthly departure in question looks to be that of Jeffrey Jones’ character, Charles Deetz.

It's a "blink and you'll miss it" sort of moment, especially when showing off Burn Gorman as the priest conducting this funeral. But as you can see in the screenshot below, the headstone does depict Charles as if he's becoming a part of the Haunted Mansion universe:

Who knows what secrets will lead to the Deitz family confronting the ghoul of many schemes in this Beetlejuice sequel? Frankly, at this moment, I’m not too concerned with that matter. With a killer cast of returning legends and newcomers all assembled to raise the dead, and a lot of laughs in the process, I’m practically counting the days until it’s showtime!

Careful how you talk about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in the open though, as you don’t want to accidentally summon the ghost with the most before his September 5, 2024 release date. Though with the upcoming horror movie schedule being what it is, this infamous bioexorcist might be the least of your worries.