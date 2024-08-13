Michael Keaton Reveals Aspect Of Beetlejuice 2 That’s ‘Stronger’ Than The Original

In the world of sequels, especially those arriving decades after their iconic predecessors, skepticism is a given, and fans want to protect the legacy of their favorites. However, when Michael Keaton himself vouches for the quality of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, it should allow some to rest easy. The legendary actor, who is returning to play the titular ghost in this year's sequel recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming film. Apparently the much anticipated follow up film isn’t just a nostalgia trip, but actually improves upon the original in one key way.

In a recent interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar ), Keaton opened up about returning to the Beetlejuice character over 35 years after the original Tim Burton film was released. The Batman actor revealed that he isn’t worried about living up to high fan expectations, because he believes that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's story even stronger than the beloved 1988 classic. He explained that the character development in this new iteration is great, and gives audiences even more of a reason to care about the central characters.

For Keaton to return to such a wacky character after all these years, it probably took something significant to get the actor back in the pin-striped suit. A strong script probably did a lot of convincing, as well as Tim Burton coming back to direct the project. The movie also features other actors from the original movie to make up the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cast like Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. This time, Ryder’s Lydia character has a rebellious daughter of her own who discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Keaton has been enthusiastic about the quality of Beetlejuice 2 throughout the press cycle, and this confidence is doing wonders to counteract naysayers. While he has admitted it took a while to get the proper script for a Beetlejuice sequel , the film is worth the wait. It’s an opportunity to see Tim Burton back in his element, and Keaton embracing the over-the-top nature of the infamously quirky ghost. The character has taken on a life of its own in pop culture, and hopefully this film adds to the legacy rather than takes away from it.

Of course, Keaton’s praise for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice doesn’t mean the original film will lose its place in the pantheon of great cult classics. Even if the story is indeed stronger as the Birdman actor suggests, there's something about the uniqueness of the first film that made it so revolutionary. Sequels have come along and improved upon the original movie, like 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick or Silence of the Lambs, but something about Beetlejuice feels unreplicable. The 1988 film was campy, bizarre, over-the-top, and audiences had never truly seen something quite like it. I’m going to trust Keaton’s judgment, but Beetlejuice Beetlejuice still has big spooky shoes to fill.

You can see Beetlejuice Beetlejuice when it hits theaters on September 6, 2024. Fans can also revisit the original now with a Max subscription . For more information on other exciting titles heading to the big screen later this year, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule .