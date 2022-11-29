Why Pom Klementieff Was ‘Happy’ But ‘Stressed’ Working With Tom Cruise On Mission: Impossible Movies

2023 is going to be a big year for actress Pom Klementieff as she is set to appear, not only in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, as Mantis, but in Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1, alongside Tom Cruise. The long delayed production of the new Mission: Impossible films has made us wait for this one for quite some time, but it promises to be something special. The actress has nothing but good things to say about working with Cruise, though she admits she found even being cast in the new film as stressful even though she was so excited to become part of the franchise,

When Pom Klementieff was originally told she would be, not just the first part, but both of the next two Mission: Impossible films, she says she was, of course, happy to get the job, but she tells Collider she also felt stressed due to the fact that, at first, she wasn’t able to tell anybody that she was in the movies. Once she was on the set, however, she found Tom Cruise to be inspirational. She explained…

Oh, he's incredible to work with. He's so thoughtful, powerful to see, he's so kind and so generous, and he's such an inspiration. He just pushes himself, always challenges himself and yeah, he's always a constant inspiration. Oh my God, I was so, so, so excited. I was so happy and also so stressed because I wanted to tell everyone, but I had to keep it a secret for at least a few days. But yeah, it was a dream come true for sure.

We know that Tom Cruise puts himself out there on the set of his movies. He does all his own stunts and is always willing to try anything that the movie requires. The Mission: Impossible movies have become a stage for massive practical stunts. It's not that big a shock that she found Cruise and his work ethic to be inspirational while on the set of Dead Reckoning - Part One.

At this point we don’t know much of anything about Pom Klementieff’s role in the new Mission: Impossible films but the trailer for Dead Reckoning: Part One has shown Klementieff kicking some serious ass, so it appears Tom Cruise wasn’t the only one throwing himself into the action for this one. Although, the fact that the trailer doesn't show Klementieff's character alongside Ethan Hunt and his team, indicates she may be one of the film's antagonists.

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One is still more than a year away, and Part Two is in production as we speak. Together, the films are expected to put a cap on Tom Cruise’s time in the franchise, though it’s always possible that the stars won’t be able to stay away.