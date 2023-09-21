The Story Behind Why Sean Connery Quit, And Returned Twice, To The Role Of James Bond

Getting cast as the lead of the James Bond movies is a competitive race that we’re currently watching play out, yet again, in real time. While the pressure’s on to find the successor for Daniel Craig’s 007, the history of this storied franchise has seen quite a few stories of “what if” and “what could have been.”

However, in the case of the legendary Sean Connery, he found himself in high demand to slip on the tuxedo not one, but two more times in his career. With a tale of wheeling, dealing and a little bit of spite added into the mix, here’s how Sir Sean found himself bonded back to Bond after leaving the series for the first time.

Why Sean Connery Quit The James Bond Movies After You Only Live Twice

Sean Connery was ready to leave the role of Commander Bond for several reasons (via TCM). Between dissatisfaction with his salary when compared to the success of the 007 adventures, as well as fears of typecasting and weariness towards the demands of shooting and promoting each entry, Connery found himself ready to hang up the tuxedo.

However, he did entertain one supposedly “final” offer from series producers Harry Saltzman and Albert “Cubby” Broccoli. Setting 1967’s You Only Live Twice as his James Bond swan song, Sean Connery closed out the first age of Ian Fleming’s literary creation on the screen. Yet despite quitting the series with a non-speaking grudge against Broccoli, Sir Sean would be lured back to the role he helped make famous in two quite different contexts.

How The 007 Producers Won Sean Connery Back For Diamonds Are Forever

Thanks to George Lazenby quitting after On Her Majesty’s Secret Service , and passing up a massive deal to remain in the role of James Bond, the fledgling series was in a bit of a bind. Another round of 00-recasting was in the works, which almost resulted in Roger Moore entering the role earlier, saw Connery won over by an offer that seemed to make up for the ills of previous dealings.

As noted by Express , Sean Connery accepted a salary of $1.25 million to slip into the world of Bond yet again for 1971's Diamonds Are Forever. As a sweetener, the Hunt for Red October star was also given a two-picture deal where he could choose the projects. For reference, the publication specified that when leaving after You Only Live Twice, Connery’s agreement was for “$750,000, with 25% of merchandise profits.”

Returning in Diamonds Are Forever, the original Bond was back and people were excited! As for Sean Connery, his then-record-setting payday went towards creating the Scottish International Education Trust. With that film in the books, Connery infamously vowed to never to make another 007 movie, which would only come back to haunt him in the title for his second and final cinematic return to the role he put on the map.

The Reasons Sean Connery Returned To The Role Of 007 In An Unofficial Production

The complicated rights issues that made SPECTRE unavailable for usage in the EON Productions canon created a loophole that writer Kevin McClory continued to abuse in the decades that followed Thunderball’s release. One such attempt even saw Sean Connery co-writing an unused 007 script entitled Warhead. But the common thread that links all of McClory’s aspirations to create a competing Bond franchise was the fact that he was attempting to remake 1965’s Thunderball.

With McClory and Connery aligned in their feelings against Albert R. Broccoli, and the O.G. James Bond in a tight spot professionally and financially, Never Say Never Again was born. It's an effort that can be considered the cinematic equivalent of a spite house, and the title of the movie reflected those remarks that Sean had made about “never” playing 007 ever again. It also created an unofficial battle of the Bonds, as 1983 turned into Never Say Never Again vs. Octopussy ; with Roger Moore’s official entry released on June 10th, and Connery’s series spoiler landing on October 7th.

A write-up from Yahoo highlighted some of the conditions that lured Connery back for director Irvin Kershner’s competing production. With “$5 million, casting and script approval, and a share of the profits” built into his agreement, Sean Connery played Bond in the only remake of Thunderball that managed to get off the ground.

How Sean Connery Almost Didn’t Land His Role In Never Say Never Again

Believe it or not, Sean Connery almost wasn’t cast as Never Say Never Again’s lead. Much as he competed with Sir Roger Moore at the box office, the Octopussy star almost left the official James Bond movies upon being offered the role himself. Without a long term contract binding him to the franchise, the scenario left an opening for a new 007.

If Roger Moore had accepted the lead role in Never Say Never Again, James Brolin’s insanely close Bond casting would have seen him as the presumptive replacement in the main canon. However, Sir Roger and Sir Sean coordinated their efforts, as Moore admitted he was primed to grab the opportunity Connery wasn’t invested in. Only two Bonds could exist in this scenario, and when all was said and done, Brolin was the one left out in the cold.

For someone who made such a pronounced departure from the James Bond legacy, Sean Connery's connection only became stronger as a result of fate's various twists. While he'd reprise the role one last time in the 2005 video game adaptation of From Russia with Love, his cinematic efforts alone can attest to the sort of excitement that can be had when the fate of a franchise is on the line.

Though you probably won't see Daniel Craig being offered a sum so great he'd think of returning, as not even the most princely sum could wake the dead. As a fresh 007 is out there, waiting to be found and recruited, looking to the past is a fun way to pass the time until the future's arrival. And with plenty other stories hiding in plain sight throughout this IP's history, this might not be the last time we look back in preparation to look forward.