Insider Says Kevin Federline Memoir Had Nothing To Do With DUI, As Britney Spears Doc Director Also Defends Her

Britney Spears is the undisputed Princess of Pop, and that level of fame has resulted in countless headlines about her personal life. Recently, the discourse has been about Spears' recent DUI in California, which comes years after her infamous conservatorship ended. Amidst the talk, an insider made a claim about how Kevin Federline's book may or may not have influenced the incident, while another high-profile name has come out to defend her.

Britney's recent DUI essentially broke the internet, with dialogue about her wellness picking back up online. Spears previously spoke about how happy she was to be driving post-conservatorship, so the arrest is definitely turning heads. Some fans thought that her actions might have been influenced by Federline's book You Thought You Knew, but an anonymous insider who is allegedly close to the pop star who spoke to Us Weekly claims that the controversial book wasn't to blame. They said:

Kevin’s book wasn’t the catalyst for this. It did upset her deeply and definitely didn’t help matters. But her issues predate the book.

Federline's memoir made a number of allegations against his famous ex, leading to a ton of chatter online. While some folks defended Britney, others found his claims to be concerning. But if this insider is to be believed, the DUI wasn't necessarily brought on as a direct result of her ex's book.

There are plenty of issues that the public has followed Britney's in recent years. Spears has made a number of allegations against her family related to the conservatorship she was placed under. Then there's Britney's viral dancing videos, which have also made plenty of headlines.

While Spears has been the subject of criticism as a result of the DUI, there are some folks coming to her defense. The latest of these is Erin Lee Carr, who made a documentary about Britney's battle against her family called Spears Vs Spears (streaming with a Netflix subscription). She took to Instagram to share a message about the chatter that's surrounding the singer and her recent arrest. She posted:

Watching the way people are talking about Britney again feels painfully familiar. Not long ago, we collectively realized she had been living inside what many of us believed was an unjust conservatorship. A system where people around her were financially benefiting while she was being controlled. That was real. That mattered. And it took a massive public effort for the world to acknowledge it.

Points were made. Given the level of scrutiny Spears has faced most of her life, combined with her trauma, and it's clear she's been through a great deal. So perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that her newfound freedom came with some complications. Her rep made it clear that DUI was unacceptable, but there's been a great deal of chatter online since. Carr went on to write:

Recent events do not suddenly rewrite that history. They do not validate what was done to her.

Indeed, there have been some critics online questioning whether or not it was wise for Spears to be freed from that controversial conservatorship. Carr seems to think that the DUI and that legal situation are not mutually exclusive, and that folks shouldn't jump to conclusions in this way. We'll just have to wait and see what comes next for the "Toxic" singer as a result of this legal shakeup.