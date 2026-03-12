Insider Says Kevin Federline Memoir Had Nothing To Do With DUI, As Britney Spears Doc Director Also Defends Her
Britney's arrest continues to make headlines.
Britney Spears is the undisputed Princess of Pop, and that level of fame has resulted in countless headlines about her personal life. Recently, the discourse has been about Spears' recent DUI in California, which comes years after her infamous conservatorship ended. Amidst the talk, an insider made a claim about how Kevin Federline's book may or may not have influenced the incident, while another high-profile name has come out to defend her.
Britney's recent DUI essentially broke the internet, with dialogue about her wellness picking back up online. Spears previously spoke about how happy she was to be driving post-conservatorship, so the arrest is definitely turning heads. Some fans thought that her actions might have been influenced by Federline's book You Thought You Knew, but an anonymous insider who is allegedly close to the pop star who spoke to Us Weekly claims that the controversial book wasn't to blame. They said:
Federline's memoir made a number of allegations against his famous ex, leading to a ton of chatter online. While some folks defended Britney, others found his claims to be concerning. But if this insider is to be believed, the DUI wasn't necessarily brought on as a direct result of her ex's book.Article continues below
There are plenty of issues that the public has followed Britney's in recent years. Spears has made a number of allegations against her family related to the conservatorship she was placed under. Then there's Britney's viral dancing videos, which have also made plenty of headlines.
While Spears has been the subject of criticism as a result of the DUI, there are some folks coming to her defense. The latest of these is Erin Lee Carr, who made a documentary about Britney's battle against her family called Spears Vs Spears (streaming with a Netflix subscription). She took to Instagram to share a message about the chatter that's surrounding the singer and her recent arrest. She posted:
Points were made. Given the level of scrutiny Spears has faced most of her life, combined with her trauma, and it's clear she's been through a great deal. So perhaps it shouldn't be surprising that her newfound freedom came with some complications. Her rep made it clear that DUI was unacceptable, but there's been a great deal of chatter online since. Carr went on to write:
Indeed, there have been some critics online questioning whether or not it was wise for Spears to be freed from that controversial conservatorship. Carr seems to think that the DUI and that legal situation are not mutually exclusive, and that folks shouldn't jump to conclusions in this way. We'll just have to wait and see what comes next for the "Toxic" singer as a result of this legal shakeup.
