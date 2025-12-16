Luke And Laura Were General Hospital Icons, And I’m In My Feels Over Genie Francis And Jonathan Jackson’s Tributes After Anthony Geary’s Death

I was a latchkey kid, but my mother was a school teacher, and for three glorious months every summer she was around all the time. I fondly remember those mornings hanging out with my mom while she watched her soaps, but the greatest of all of them was General Hospital. So, it was with much sadness I heard about the passing of cool guy Anthony Geary this week, but I was so happy to see his longtime TV bride speak out about her working relationship with the actor.

News broke this week that Anthony Geary had died, allegedly (via TMZ ) during an operation in Amsterdam. These reports indicate there were complications, but it was noted the surgery had been planned. He was 78 at the time of his death. Afterwards, tributes poured in, including one from his longtime scene partner Genie Francis, who wrote on X :

He spoiled me for leading men for the rest of my life. I am crushed, I will miss him terribly, but I was so lucky to be his partner. Somehow, somewhere, we are connected to each other because I felt him leave last night. Good night sweet prince, good night.

By the nineties when I was watching, Luke and Laura already had a son, Lucky Spencer, played at the time by Jonathan Jackson. (Though other actors took on the role after he left in 1999). I was too young for the Luke and Laura meet-not-so-cute or the subsequent wedding, and by the time I was watching there was always a sort of mythos around the famous Port Charles couple.

Jackson also spoke out around the time of his onscreen dad’s death. Part of his lengthy tribute included tidbits about becoming closer to Geary after becoming an adult. He told TV Insider about the experience of being a kid coming onto the show, and how his relationship flourished with "Tony" years later.

As an 11-year-old kid, he took me under his wing with a depth of grace, respect, and belief that I certainly didn’t deserve. He was my father in the arts, my mentor in the world of learning to trust one’s instincts and always believe in the power and beauty of story and performance. There were moments, many moments over the years working together that I can only describe as transcendent. I will cherish each and every one of them. As I grew older, Tony became one of the closest friends I have ever had. No matter the time or distance, our souls spoke the same language.

Of course, nothing good in soap operas lasts forever. There was drama and an inevitable TV divorce, but per Francis’ comments, she still fondly remembers working closely with Anthony Geary. Luke and Laura began the era of the “supercouple” both on soaps and in TV in general, and their reach in the TV landscape will long outlast their years on General Hospital.

Luke and Laura remained on the series for years after their onscreen romance faded out, both becoming long-tenured cast members on the soap. Others from the show also spoke out, with Sarah Joy Brown (Carly Corinthos) also writing on X :

​​Rest in peace dear Tony. Grateful for every moment we spent together. He helped me find my feet when I started working on General Hospital. I’ll never forget his encouragement and generosity towards me. My condolences to his fans and loved ones. Absolute one of a kind and a cherished part of my life.

'Sex craved casanova' John Stamos also delved into his time on the show with the actor, writing on X about the experience that Tony was "one of a kind" and "showed up quietly" for the people in his life. He also shared about his early days on the show.

I was only 19 years old on my first job, General Hospital, and Tony could not have been kinder or more welcoming. At that age, everything feels big. He made it feel safe. I was mesmerized by his acting. I would stay after my scenes were finished just to watch him work — not because I had to, but because I wanted to learn. Watching Tony was like watching someone rewrite the rules in real time. He changed the face of daytime television. And in very real ways, he changed my life.

Geary ultimately left the show in 2015 as one of the longest tenured cast members. Though she took a break from the show in the ‘80s, at 63, Genie Francis is still performing on General Hospital as it has weathered strikes, pandemics and more. She’s been doing it without her “leading” man for a while, so I know she’ll be OK, but this is still a sad week for General Hospital moms, and all the kids in the eighties and nineties who grew up with them.