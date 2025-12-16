Luke And Laura Were General Hospital Icons, And I’m In My Feels Over Genie Francis And Jonathan Jackson’s Tributes After Anthony Geary’s Death
The '80s and '90s were dominated by Luke and Laura.
I was a latchkey kid, but my mother was a school teacher, and for three glorious months every summer she was around all the time. I fondly remember those mornings hanging out with my mom while she watched her soaps, but the greatest of all of them was General Hospital. So, it was with much sadness I heard about the passing of cool guy Anthony Geary this week, but I was so happy to see his longtime TV bride speak out about her working relationship with the actor.
News broke this week that Anthony Geary had died, allegedly (via TMZ) during an operation in Amsterdam. These reports indicate there were complications, but it was noted the surgery had been planned. He was 78 at the time of his death. Afterwards, tributes poured in, including one from his longtime scene partner Genie Francis, who wrote on X:
By the nineties when I was watching, Luke and Laura already had a son, Lucky Spencer, played at the time by Jonathan Jackson. (Though other actors took on the role after he left in 1999). I was too young for the Luke and Laura meet-not-so-cute or the subsequent wedding, and by the time I was watching there was always a sort of mythos around the famous Port Charles couple.
Jackson also spoke out around the time of his onscreen dad’s death. Part of his lengthy tribute included tidbits about becoming closer to Geary after becoming an adult. He told TV Insider about the experience of being a kid coming onto the show, and how his relationship flourished with "Tony" years later.
Of course, nothing good in soap operas lasts forever. There was drama and an inevitable TV divorce, but per Francis’ comments, she still fondly remembers working closely with Anthony Geary. Luke and Laura began the era of the “supercouple” both on soaps and in TV in general, and their reach in the TV landscape will long outlast their years on General Hospital.
Luke and Laura remained on the series for years after their onscreen romance faded out, both becoming long-tenured cast members on the soap. Others from the show also spoke out, with Sarah Joy Brown (Carly Corinthos) also writing on X:
'Sex craved casanova' John Stamos also delved into his time on the show with the actor, writing on X about the experience that Tony was "one of a kind" and "showed up quietly" for the people in his life. He also shared about his early days on the show.
Geary ultimately left the show in 2015 as one of the longest tenured cast members. Though she took a break from the show in the ‘80s, at 63, Genie Francis is still performing on General Hospital as it has weathered strikes, pandemics and more. She’s been doing it without her “leading” man for a while, so I know she’ll be OK, but this is still a sad week for General Hospital moms, and all the kids in the eighties and nineties who grew up with them.
