I Wondered Why Toy Story 5’s Buzz Army Spent So Much Time In The Woods. Now We Know
Finally, some answers about those Buzzes.
Pixar movies have been entertaining audiences for decades, especially the Toy Story franchise. We were treated to another adventure with everyone's favorite toys when Toy Story 5 hit theaters earlier this year, with the project now streaming with a Disney+ subscription. I've been wondering why that army of Buzz Lightyears spent so much of the film wandering around the woods, and now we finally have some answers behind that narrative choice.
Toy Story 5 reviews were positive, and plenty of folks liked the running gag of all the Buzz Lightyears roaming around the woods together. During an interview with Gold Derby, director/writer Andrew Stanton got real about why the squad of Buzz toys spent so much time in the wilderness. As he explained:
Honestly, this makes a great deal of sense. We all know that toys in the animated franchise play dead whenever humans encounter them, hiding the secret that they're actually alive. So when Toy Story 5 brought in an entire group of new Buzz Lightyears, they had to be put in a setting that allowed the action figures to continue guarding that secret.
Toy Story 5 made fans appreciate Jessie, but the running gag of all the Buzz Lightyears was a delightful side plot during the movie's 102-minute runtime. It was heartwarming to see the toys connecting with various animals in the woods, which also served as an A+ reference to Bambi. As the filmmaker went on to share:
The Toy Story franchise is known for including easter eggs to other Disney projects, so the fact that the fifth movie went full Bambi shouldn't have come as much of surprise. Still, I'm glad that we got some answers about why the Buzz squad was kept in the woods for the majority of the movie.
Toy Story 5 is streaming now on Disney+ as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see if the House of Mouse moves forward with a sixth installment of the beloved property.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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