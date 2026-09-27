One Toy Story 5 Star Had No Idea How Big Their Role Was Until They Saw The Sequel (And Wow!)
Reach for the sky!
I don’t know about you, but I thought Toy Story 5 was one of the big surprises among 2026 movie releases (so far). Obviously, Pixar always puts out incredible (pun intended) animated films, but it’s not easy to make a movie as good as the sequel was on its fifth rodeo. From Jessie’s emotional arc to the great commentary about tech, there’s just so much to love. But, right now, we need to talk about Blaze, and what CinemaBlend learned about her role from the actress who voices her.
Blaze is a new little girl that is living in the house of Jessie's former owner, Emily. And, isn’t she a sweetie? The endearing kid ended up being one the highlights of Toy Story 5 for me, especially towards the end when she becomes friends with Bonnie. CinemaBlend had the chance to talk to the voice actress behind the character, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and she shared a wild fact about her role. In her words:
By the sound of it, the 14-year-old actor was just honored to join the Toy Story 5 cast as the horse-loving character who loves playing with toys. And, because Harris was just focused on her own lines when recording for the film, she was in for a big surprise when the movie ultimately hit theaters.
Can you imagine the shock when she realized how important Blaze is to Toy Story 5? Harris also said this of the experience:
Throughout the movie, Bonnie is dealing with making friends. As a result, her parents buy her a tablet called Lilipad so that she can digitally connect with her neighbors. However, Bonnie soon finds out that they don’t really use tech to play with each other, and they subsequently tease her. Thankfully, Jessie and her other toys find Blaze and connect the pair, leading to a friendship that's as endearing as it is adorable.
Also, interestingly enough, Blaze marked a first for Pixar, because the character's design led the animation studio to come up with breakthrough technology. Said tech was developed in order to accurately depict Blaze's tight curls.
In the same interview, we spoke to the movie’s other child actor, Scarlett Spears, who took over the role of Bonnie this time around. She shared an interest in seeing Bonnie and Blaze grow up together and eventually pass on their toys in a sixth film like Andy did. And, yes, I’m already grabbing tissues.
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Let's hope this new friendship continues and that Bonnie and Blaze remain besties if there is another installment in the franchise. You can check out Bonnie’s latest journey in Toy Story 5, which is not only streamable with a Disney+ subscription, but also available for purchase on digital platforms, physical 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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