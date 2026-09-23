I'm Already Emotional After Pixar's Bonnie Actress Told Me What She Wants To See In Toy Story 6

How crazy is it that the Toy Story franchise is already well into its second generation of characters? While the first batch of three movies focused on Andy of course, the most recent two films have been all about Bonnie. The latest flick heads to streaming this week, and CinemaBlend spoke to the voice actress for the eight-year-old Bonnie. Turns out, she has ideas for what's next, and I'm already emotional thinking about it.

Scarlett Spears is the nine-year-old actress behind the voice of Bonnie (following Emily Ricks Hahn doing the voice in Toy Story 3 and Madeleine McGraw taking on the role in Toy Story 4). Given the franchise is still going strong, making more than 1.1 billion at the global box office before hitting streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription I had to ask the actress what she wanted to see next.

I think Bonnie's Toy Story is a little bit different from Andy's because she's really cool, obviously. She loves wearing whatever she wants, and doesn't care about what people think. And, it's different from Andy's childhood, at least in my opinion, because Andy had Jessie and Buzz and Woody, but Bonnie [also] has Mr. Pricklepants… she has all of these [other] toys, and has such a big imagination. And, these movies are really cool, and I'm really hoping that they'll make a Toy Story 6 about maybe how Bonnie grows up and gives her toys to other little kids, and then her and Blaze are playing with each other and happy.

So, yes, she'd love to see Toy Story 6. Spears told me what makes Bonnie such a great successor to Andy, and brought up what she’d like to see from the character if we do get another sequel. I love the Bonnie actress wants the cycle to continue and to close the chapter much like Andy's story did.

We’ve been watching Bonnie slowly grow up in the past 26 years, starting with Toy Story 3 when we met her when she was four. Then in Toy Story 4 she was five, and in Toy Story 5 she’s eight. I guess it depends how long Pixar decides to wait before making a sequel, but it’s not out of the question that at some point we’ll watch the character grow all the way up and continue the cycle toys go through with their kids.

Spears also said this about her own love of voicing Bonnie:

It was really cool because I've been watching Toy Story for so long, and being able to be in this movie is just even cooler. 'Cause whenever I first got Bonnie, I cried so much because I was so happy. Toy Story is an amazing movie with amazing people in it, and I'm just so happy to be in it. Especially because everyone can watch Toy Story.

Now, a sixth Toy Story isn't part of the upcoming Disney movie slate right now. Yet, when I talked to Toy Story writer/director Andrew Stanton about if the franchise will ever end he shared his hope for it to continue, telling me, “It's all about the journey of the children and then moving on to another child.” Though I will say toys like Jessie and Woody are feeling pretty vintage at this point.

Toy Story 5 allowed audiences to finally see Jessie front and center along with exploring what happens in households where technology and toys co-exist. The new sequel was warmly received and is currently the No. 3 highest-grossing film among 2026 movie releases so far.

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You can check out Bonnie’s latest journey in Toy Story 5, not only now on Disney+, but also available for purchase on digital platforms, physical 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD.