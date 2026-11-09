Johnny Depp’s 2023 Producer Thinks The Actor Is Poised For A Hollywood Comeback With Ebenezer

Johnny Depp was wrapped up in legal issues and personal matters during the early 2020s, with the biggest situation being his defamation case with former wife Amber Heard. The Oscar nominee received a mostly favorable verdict in 2022 and, since then, he’s been easing his way back into the entertainment industry. On that note, his latest feature is the 2026 movie schedule entry, Ebenezer. Now, amid this phase of his career, one of Depp’s most recent producers is getting real about the prospect of his comeback.

In 2023, Depp starred in the French historical drama film Jeanne du Barry, and the film sees him play the role of Louis XV. Nellee Holmes served as one of the executive producers on that film, and she recently spoke to CNN as part of a wide ranging story on Depp. Holmes was quite complimentary of the actor, calling him a “good human being.” In the producer’s estimation, Depp has forged connections with “people who trust him” and still believe in him. As for the quality of the leading man’s work, Holmes had this to say:

You cannot say anything that makes him bad. His work is his weapon.

In terms of Jeanne du Barry, the film generated headlines several years back due to being Depp’s first post-trial movie. The biopic was directed by Maïwenn, who also co-starred alongside Depp as the titular character. Ultimately, the movie debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, and Depp received a standing ovation. Despite that praise, Maïwenn would later claim Depp was “difficult” to work with due to creative differences and personal conduct.

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All that aside, though, Holmes is of the belief that Ebenezer will mark a turning point for Depp. The film was announced back in October 2025 and, at that time, it was also confirmed that horror maven Ti West would direct it. Months ago, West praised Depp’s portrayal of the titular Ebenezer Scrooge, noting that he possesses that “cadence and that musicality to the way that he performs.”. Another bit of praise came from Depp’s co-star, Rupert Grint, who simply referred to him as “so iconic.”

This holiday flick isn’t the only production Depp has on the horizon either. He’s also set to headline Day Drinker, which is a supernatural thriller film from director Marc Webb that’s set to be released amid the 2027 movie schedule. There have also been rumblings regarding a third Pirates of the Caribbean film being in the works, thanks to comments from producer Jerry Bruckheimer. It’s unknown if Depp would star in the film, but he joked about possibly not being able to grow facial hair again should he reprise Captain Jack Sparrow.

Ironically, amid talk about Depp making a “comeback” in Hollywood, he prefers not to use that term. Depp previously admitted to being confused by the word being applied to his circumstances, because he “didn’t go anywhere” to begin with. Still, it does indeed seem that the star’s career is on an upward trajectory and, all the while, he seems to have people like Nelle Holmes and Ti West in his corner.

Check out Johnny Depp in Ebenezer when it opens in theaters on November 13. Also, be on the lookout for Day Drinker, which is set to hit cinemas on March 26, 2027.