Wicked’s Director Jon M. Chu Missed The Movie’s Premiere To Welcome A Baby Girl, But His Funny Take On The Timing Mishap Was The Best

As the upcoming Wicked adaptation nears its 2024 movie release , director Jon M. Chu and his cast and crew readied themselves for the film’s big Hollywood premiere. Yet fate had a different plan for the Crazy Rich Asians director. Instead of walking the red carpet, Chu found himself in a moment that rivaled any movie he’d ever made. On the day of the premiere, he was at the hospital, welcoming the arrival of his newest baby girl. In true Chu fashion, he shared the experience on social media and his funny take on the timing mishap, which is the best.

In a series of heartfelt and candid Instagram stories, Jon M. Chu explained why he wouldn't attend the highly anticipated premiere. Overlaying an image of a beaded bracelet with the phrase “DEFY GRAVITY,” a subtle nod to the iconic song from the musical, he wrote:

This movie has always moved in mysterious ways… Today is a day I’ve been dreaming about for a long time. Two babies (a movie and a little girl) all at one time and I truly couldn’t be happier.

The Step Up 2 helmer shared that a surprise change of plans at 4 a.m. meant he and his wife were preparing for the birth of their fifth child, so attending the premiere was no longer an option. The post continued with a touch of humor, as he playfully addressed what was surely a burning question among his fans:

No, we will not be naming her Galphaba.

In another stories post, Chu added a touch of comedy to the occasion. Sharing a photo of his suit still tucked in its garment bag, he cheekily asked a question. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s a moment that perfectly exemplifies Jon M. Chu’s charming blend of humor and humility—balancing a major career milestone with the even bigger personal milestone of becoming a father (again).

Later, he posted the most precious update yet: a video of the newest addition to his family. Wrapped snugly in a blanket with a tiny bow on her head, Chu’s newborn daughter was captured in a tender moment alongside her mother. He captioned the video:

Can’t believe this happened while the movie is premiering. Magic is in the air.

With Danny Wright’s version of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” playing over the post, the filmmaker's sentiment resonated beyond words. He added, “Happy Premiere Day!! Welcome to our world, you’re gonna do great. You have a lot of witches on your side.”

Even with all the high-profile glitz and excellent fan posts surrounding Wicked's premiere, Jon M. Chu’s posts stole the spotlight most endearingly. It's not every day that a director skips out on a career highlight to welcome a new life into the world. Yet, in doing so, Chu reminded everyone that while movies create magic, real-life moments often outshine them. And, while he may have missed the big night, his authentic sharing of this perfect collision of his professional and personal life will surely endear him further to his fans and friends alike.

The timing might have been a mishap, but Jon M. Chu’s take on it was nothing short of cinematic.