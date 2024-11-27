Wicked Fans Were Calling Out The $14 Million Discrepancy Between Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo’s Alleged Salaries, But Universal’s Response Did Not Hold Back

Over the years, a number of movie musicals have won Best Picture. Now there's another possible contender to join that list with Wicked, which broke records upon its release in theaters. The Wicked cast list is led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, although rumors started circulating online that there was a whopping $14 million discrepancy between their pay. Fans were calling this out, but Universal’s response did not hold back.

Rather than an offbeat musical, Wicked is a global blockbuster which fans have been obsessed with for decades. Grande and Erivo have been crying non-stop while promoting the movie, showing what a strong bond they developed one set. And after a post on Threads claimed, the "We Can't Be Friends" singer was paid $15 million compared to Ervivo's $1 million, Universal issued a statement to Page Six. It reads:

Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder. The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked.

There you have it. The studio certainly didn't mince words, revealing that the two leading actresses of Wicked were in fact paid the same. While the actual number remains a mystery for the time being, this should help nip that rumor in the bud... especially since Grande and Erivo are going to be promoting the second Wicked movie before we know it.

The conversation about Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's rumored salary set the internet ablaze, especially since Elphaba is the clear lead of the movie. While Universal made it clear that they were actually paid the same, some fans thought that Grande might have gotten more since she had to take time off from her carer as a pop star. After all, her most recent album Eternal Sunshine did not get a tour presumably thanks to her Wicked commitments.

(Image credit: Universal)

Debate about the hierarchy of Wicked's two leading characters has been going on ever since the stage show debuted on Broadway. Both Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth were nominated in the Best Leading Actress category at the Tony Awards, with Menzel taking the statue home that year. For the first movie, it's been reported that Erivo is being submitted as Leading Actress, while Grande is going for Supporting. We'll have to see if this changes for the second film.

This ongoing discourse about Wicked shows how much Jon M. Chu's movie has taken the pop culture landscape by storm. The musical movie was a critical and box office success (see CinemaBlend's Wicked review here), and audiences are already counting the days until Part Two arrives next year. And with the pay rumor behind us, fans can feel guilt free about how much they enjoyed the fist movie.

Wicked is in theaters now, and Part Two will follow suit on November 21st, 2025. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.