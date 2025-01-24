Wicked's Cynthia Erivo Is One Of 3 Actors Who Could Make LGBTQ+ History With Oscar Wins, And Her Reaction To The Nod Is Especially Emotional

2024 may be over, but The Academy is set to celebrate the best of last year in film in the 2025 TV schedule this March. The 2025 Oscar nominations have been announced, and some of the picks could lead to historic wins for three actors in the LGBTQ+ community. Let’s talk about the possibilities and why Cynthia Erivo’s reaction particularly had us teary-eyed.

The 2025 Oscars Could Make LGBTQ+ History For 3 Actors After Acting Nominations Come Out

While there is certainly controversy around Emilia Pérez and how it depicted both its trans lead and predominantly Latina cast, the movie itself made history by earning the most nominations of any other being recognized by The Academy at this year’s Oscars. It will indeed be a landmark year for trans representation at the Oscars following Karla Sofia Gascón becoming the first openly trans actor to receive an acting nomination. (Elliot Page was previously nominated prior for Juno before coming out .)

Gascón is in the same category of Best Actress as Cynthia Erivo, who could also have a meaningful win if she nabs the golden trophy. Erivo would be the first queer woman of color to win Best Actress if her role as Elphaba sways voters more. And, in the Best Actor category, Colman Domingo received his second Oscar nomination for his role in Sing Sing. Domingo was nominated last year in the same category for his role in Rustin. Should he take home the big award this year, he’ll be the first out gay Black man to win an acting Oscar.

And, Cynthia Erivo’s Emotional Response To Her Wicked Nod Is The Sweetest Thing

As the Oscar nominations came out, Wicked was a heavy-hitter on the list with ten nominations. Along with her co-star Ariana Grande also reacting to her Best Supporting Actress nod , Cynthia Erivo had some sweet things to say about being in the running for Best Actress this year. Check out her post:

Erivo took a moment to share her “gratitude” for The Academy and being part of “something that makes people feel seen.” Elphaba is a symbol of how otherness can affect someone and since the Broadway musical began, the character has made people feel more understood and less alone – including Black women and the LGBTQ+ community. Should she win, it will be a special historic win that a lot of people will get behind.