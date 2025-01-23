After Wicked's Ariana Grande Reacted To Her Oscar Nomination In the Most On-Brand Way, Ethan Slater Shared A Rare Appreciation Post

It was a big morning for the Wicked cast and crew. The adaptation of the Broadway musical landed on the 2025 Oscar nominations list ten times, and that included a nod for Ariana Grande in the Best Supporting Actress category. Fittingly, the singer celebrated the news on Instagram in the most Ariana Grande way possible. Then, her co-star and boyfriend, Ethan Slater, took to his own IG to show the Eternal Sunshine artist love in a special and sweet way.

Grande’s and Slater’s relationship has been a large topic of conversation since its inception and has been the cause of many headlines. While many fans and the world have had plenty to say about it all, the two continue to show their love for each other and this film. Along with the couple, the cast and crew have watched Wicked continue to crush worldwide both in theaters and VOD services, and now it is a true contender for upcoming awards shows , and they secured their much anticipated Oscar nominations.

So, this celebration was warranted and adorable.

Ariana Grande Reacted To Her Oscar Nomination In The Most On-Brand Way

We all know that the 31-year-old has been dreaming and manifesting to be included in the movie version of the modern Broadway classic. And many of us (me) tear up watching the video of Grande being asked to play Glinda. That was just the beginning– her preparation for Glinda went down to her undies and her enthusiasm and dedication never waivered. The ‘thank u, next’ singer has been a true theater kid all the way through; from obsessing over Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning’s recreation of the ‘Holding Space’ meme to her Instagram post thanking the Academy for her official nomination. So, yes, her celebration was totally on-brand.

The ‘Yes, and?’ performer shared a heartwarming collection of photos of herself at various ages pertaining to The Wizard of Oz and Wicked along with the nomination page. Accompanying the spread is an enthusiastic, tear-ridden and sincere caption thanking many, including her loved ones and The Academy. She also thanked and recalled her younger self falling in love with The Emerald City et al, the cast, crew and producers–specifically Jon M. Chu, Cynthia Erivo and Marc Platt. Check out the very Ariana Grande post below:

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) A photo posted by on

It’s too perfect for words and I know between tears she’s celebrating big time. ‘The Boy is Mine’ performer really has been going after this her whole life from her little Dorothy costume to singing ‘Defying Gravity’ as a tween. She and her Ozian family have a lot to be proud of, including her boyfriend and co-star, Ethan Slater.

In A Rare Appreciation Post, Ethan Slater Celebrates Grande’s Nomination

While the beginning of their relationship is still messy in its reception, Slater and Grande have stood by one another throughout. The performer and actor has been open about how he’s handled all the new attention that comes with dating the ‘7 Rings’ singer and has seemingly been a constant for her. After all, he knew the exact reason why the Wicked press tour had been full of tears and it’s reported that the new Ozian offscreen couple is different from past relationships for the popstar. Needless to say, they seem as good as ever, with the rare and wholesome appreciation post from Slater reiterating that.

Slater shared his excitement and admiration for his girlfriend and Wicked co-star’s nom in a simple fashion. It’s the opposite of Grande’s–one photo of her (seemingly in the present moment) holding Glinda pink balloons. There is no caption, only Ari, The Academy and Wicked tagged, but somehow you can still feel all the love and excitement emitting from his photo. Check it out for yourself:

A post shared by Ethan Slater (@ethanslater) A photo posted by on

As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words and I think Slater nailed it. The minimalist but prominent post is true to their relationship and the two should enjoy the moment quietly, at least for today. For fans like me, I do hope to get a few more words about it someday!

Now, we’ll have to see how everything plays out on March 2nd at The Oscars. And then, we’ll have to prepare to do it all again because Wicked: For Good is on the way–premiering in the back half of our 2025 movie schedule .

Ariana Grande will stay true to form and on-brand as the awards ceremony nears and Ethan Slater I’m sure won’t be too far away. And, hopefully, the rare appreciation posts become less so as The Academy evening arrives.

You can watch Wicked in theaters nationwide or catch it with VOD services.