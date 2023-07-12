Elliot Page Opens Up About Why He Still Loves Juno, But Gets Candid About The Difficulties Around His Oscar Nomination

For some actors, there are projects that they’ll always remain synonymous with. This is especially true if they’re given accolades like a prestigious Academy Award nomination. For Elliot Page , that project is definitely the coming-of-age dramedy Juno . The Umbrella Academy actor recently opened up about why he still loves Juno, while also getting candid about the difficulties around his Oscar nom. Let’s break it all down.

Juno hit theaters back in 2007, and made Elliot Page into a household name. This was long before he’d eventually come out as transgender , and transform into his true self before the public's eye. Page recently appeared on How To Fail with Elizabeth Day , where he spoke about his feelings toward the acclaimed movie these years later. In his words:

Something like Juno, I don't think it would bother me to watch. I loved playing that character. I loved who she was. I loved that something about her did feel fresh and new and how she presented. It was one of the best filmmaking experiences I've had. It's more the aftermath of that.

That was definitely honest. It seems like Elliot Page only has fond memories of filming Juno, and his time inhabiting the title character. The negative feelings are actually associated with what happened after they wrapped filming. Those who have been following Page’s career will likely know exactly what he’s referencing there.

Since coming out as trans, Elliot Page has been open about the struggles he faced as a public figure within the entertainment industry. This includes being pressured to wear a dress for the Juno premiere , despite feeling uncomfortable in that type of clothing. In that same interview, Page further shared their complicated feelings about the movie, saying:

I could definitely watch Juno. I don't want to see anything from the time of promoting it and leading up to the Oscars and that whole campaign season. I'd rather not see anything from that period.

These comments come as Elliot Page is promoting his new memoir Page Boy . The process of writing inspired him to reflect on his past, like feeling out of place filming Inception . Then there’s the struggles that came with being a closeted queer person.

When asked about the pressure put on Page to dress a certain way for Juno’s press and Oscar season, he shared that it was more than that. He was treated differently across the board from cis straight colleagues. In his words:

And to hide. To hide who I was, disguise who I was. And I was very closeted and very in love, and my girlfriend wasn't coming to events with me, like, you know, the cis straight people.

Talk about a disheartening time. It must be strange promoting and celebrating a movie like Juno which Elliot Page was proud of, while also being shamed for who they were. But luckily Page is living his authentic life now, including looking dapper during red carpet appearances. What’s more, he’s finally secure in his body, and even felt confident enough to show off his six pack abs on social media .