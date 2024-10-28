Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo Shared Thoughts On ‘Haters’ Who Dislike Musicals (And Made A Good Point)
Elphaba has spoken.
Stage musicals on the Broadway stage are an institution, and it's become quite commonplace for movie musicals to adapt that material for film. While this sometimes includes offbeat musicals, the next addition to the genre will be the beloved mega hit Wicked. But even though a number of musicals won Best Picture, there are plenty of haters out there who don't like when actors break out into song. Although Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo shared her thoughts on those who hate musicals, and made a good point.
What we know about Wicked is fairly extensive, at least for Broadway fans who know every word of the blockbuster stage production. But the question is how director John M. Chu and the Wicked cast will make the material their own. While speaking with Empire, Evrivo reacted to folks who inherently dislike musicals, saying:
Points were made. Music is a huge part of many people's lives, and spans years, genres, and tons of money. So many of us sing in the car and shower, which Cynthia Erivo doesn't seem to think is that much different than belting out beloved songs from Wicked. And that's not even considering other events like karaoke or singing along to concerts.
While some movie musicals have tried to hide the fact that there would be musical numbers during its runtime, Wicked's trailer has put singing front and center. Although there was some debate about whether or not it would be two movies. In the same interview, Erivo went on to explain what makes movie musicals so special, offering:
Points were made. And considering that she's a Tony Award-winning actress, Cynthia Erivo knows what she's talking about. It does seem like Wicked has a ton of hype around it ahead of its release in November. Hopefully that results in a strong box office performance, especially since the second movie is expected to arrive a year later.
Luckily for hardcore Wicked fans and moviegoers alike, the wait is nearly over. The first Wicked movie will arrive in theaters on November 22nd. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.