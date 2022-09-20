Will Elvis Get A Four-Hour Director’s Cut? Here’s What Baz Luhrmann Thinks
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis hasn't yet left the building.
Baz Luhrmann is a director known for putting spectacle on screen and his newest effort, the flashy biopic Elvis, was no exception. The King of Rock and Roll was certainly a man with a worthy story to tell, and if the movie had any significant fault, it’s that there was a lot of that story that was left out. The good news is, fans might eventually see a lot of it in a much longer cut of the film, but it may be some time before we see it.
Baz Luhrmann has teased that there could be a four hour long version of his Elvis movie, and there are certainly some fans of Elvis that would be up for seeing something like that. Luhrmann tells ScreenRant that, while he’s open to a longer cut, it's at least a couple years away, and he doesn’t want to commit to anything if it ends up not happening. Luhrmann says…
While Elvis wasn’t a massive blockbuster it was a solid movie from Baz Luhrmann and a successful film at the box office to be sure. It was one of those movies that did well by getting consistent business over a period of time rather than taking theaters by storm for a couple of weekends. Now Elvis is available on HBO Max, and doing quite well again, and Luhrmann says that may help a potential extended cut down the road. He continues…
As with Zack Snyder’s Justice League before it, any Elvis extended cut would almost certainly be an HBO Max exclusive release, and so how the original cut does on the service will likely be the thing that convinces the powers that be that there is an interest in such a project, that an extended cut of Elvis could sell, or at the very least help retain, HBO Max subscriptions. And Luhrmann is honest that such a cut would cost more money because post-production wasn't completed on the parts of the movie that were not in the theatrical cut. Luhrmann concludes…
So while Baz Luhrmann certainly isn’t jumping into an extended cut of Elvis, it could happen. And if, in a couple years, the audience is still there for it, perhaps it will be completed.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.